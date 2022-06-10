Who Is Britney Spears Engaged To: In A Recent Report, It Was Said that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Getting Married Today!

American pop singer, actress, and entertainer Britney Spears’s “Baby One More Time” and “Ooops! I Did It Again” by Britney Spears made her a household name in mainstream pop music and popular culture in 1999 and 2000, respectively. As a teenager in the late 1990s, she helped revive the teen pop genre. There have been over 100 million albums sold globally by Britney Spears to date. Pop star Britney Spears is ranked seventh in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in terms of sales.

Britney Spears Early Life

Britney Spears got her start in the entertainment industry as a young actor in stage and television plays. Spears was turned down for a role in a revival of The Mickey Mouse Club because she was too young. In December 1992, Spears was cast in The Mickey Mouse Club as a client of a New York City talent agency. “Baby One More Time,” her debut studio album, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in the United States in 1999. RIAA certified the album two-time platinum after a month’s worth of sales.

Britney Spears Career

In 1981, Britney Jean Spears was born to James “Jamie” Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges in McComb, Mississippi.

One of Spears’ maternal great-great-grandfathers was Maltese. Her maternal grandmother, Lillian Portell, was English (born in London). Bryan James Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears are her siblings. At the time of her baptism and choir participation, she was an active member of the Southern Baptist Church and adhered to a strict interpretation of socially conservative evangelical Protestantism. She has studied Kabbalah as an adult. Spears declared her religious change on August 5, 2021, when she stated she was becoming a Catholic. Maddie Aldridge, Ivey Joan Watson, and her other two nieces, Maddie and Ivey Joan, are all devout Catholics.

Who Is Britney Spears Engaged To?

Seven months after being released from a conservatorship that she claimed prohibited her from getting married, Britney Spears married fiancé Sam Asghari. On Thursday, the pair married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old pop artist testified in court last year that she had been “unable to get married and have a baby” because of the contentious 13-year legal guardianship. She became pregnant after the arrangement ended in November, but she disclosed her miscarriage in May.

A few days before the wedding, the star’s ex-husband was arrested outside her house for attempting to crash the festivities. Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, who was married to the pop star for all of 55 minutes in 2004, managed to sneak into the compound and webcast his exploits to the world. The couple was nowhere to be found. There were no trespassing charges filed against Mr. Alexander, who was arrested by Ventura County police on a warrant from another county for an unknown offense. During the shooting of her 2016 music video for Slumber Party, Spears met 28-year-old personal trainer Asghari. A month before announcing her pregnancy, Asghari told BBC Persian that marriage and having children should have taken place three years earlier.

Britney Spears’s Past Relationship

Two months before the end of her father Jamie’s conservatorship, the couple got engaged in September of last year. Reportedly her parents were not anticipated to attend the wedding ceremony. Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore, two well-known faces in Hollywood, were spotted making their way to the event. He earlier stated that the arrangement was “essential” for his daughter, but acknowledged that it was time for her to “re-take control of her life.”. The actor is married to Mr. Asghari for the third time. From 2004 to 2007, she was married to Kevin Federline, who she met and fell in love with while dating Mr. Alexander.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Reportedly Getting Married Today

Looks like Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari will be getting married today, good morning! Now I’m just going to go ahead and!!! As of right now, sources tell TMZ that the pair will be getting married on June 9th at a small and personal ceremony with around 100 people. Britney’s mother, father, and sister are reportedly not attending the wedding, but her brother Bryan will be there. The “last details,” including who will walk Britney down the aisle, are still being sorted out, according to reports. Back in September, Britney and Sam announced their engagement on social media with the message, “I can’t fucking believe it!!!!!.”