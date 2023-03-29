Who Is Dr. Jacob Bryanson, According to Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 3?

We knew that Ted Lasso’s season 3 episode 3 will surprise us in a few ways, but we did not see the twist involving Dr. Jacob Bryanson coming.

So what took place here? It turns out that Ted already knows the person Michelle is seeing—the one with the Dr. before his name.

Although the show didn’t reveal much about this, the emphasis on the word “Dr.” first gave the impression that this was a family doctor or someone who the family had known for a very long time. He initially answered the phone doing a Donald Trump impression because he thought it was funny to make fun of telemarketers. Ted, though, ultimately decided to leave his cell phone at home.

Dr. Bryanson is actually the therapist who was meant to help Ted and Michelle get back together, as we subsequently learned, which raises several interesting issues. Just how moral is that? It’s difficult to say without fully understanding the circumstances of this case. We almost prefer that Michelle’s new beau was someone random; it feels uncomfortable for the program to take this turn.

Nonetheless, after the first disclosure incident, Ted almost suffered a panic attack just before a crucial football game. He was having trouble with this, but it does create a strange undertone that could continue over the balance of the season.

