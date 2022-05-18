Who Is Gabby Sidibe Engaged to ? Actress Gabourey Sidibe Has Announced that She and Boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, Have Become Engaged!

She is an American actress making her the richest African-American actress in Hollywood. In her first film role, Sidibe won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for Precious, her breakout role. Both the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for best actress were given to her. He has since acted in films including Tower Heist and White Bird in a Blizzard. Grimsby and Antebellum are two of his most recent projects, as well.

In the early 2010s, Sidibe became even more well-known for her role as a prominent cast member in the show “The Big C.” “American Horror Story: Coven” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show” also featured her as two distinct characters. For “American Horror Story: Hotel,” she reprised her role, as well as “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” She is best known for her role as Becky in the musical drama series “Empire,” which lasted from 2015 to 2020.

Gabby Sidibe Career

“Precious” Claireece A 16-year-old mother of two, Jones, was her main character in Precious, a film she wrote and directed. Two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe were among the many honors the film garnered. An Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama was given to her for her work. Sidibe appeared in the film Tower Heist and as a “party girl” on American Dad! Season 7. Additionally, she appears in Foster the People’s video for “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls)” in a supporting role.

A Sundance Lab production, her next film was directed by Victoria Mahoney and starred Zoe Kravitz. On television, Sidibe played Queenie in American Horror Story: Coven (2013–2014) and Freak Show (2014–2015), and she later returned to the role in American Horror Story: Hotel (2015–2016) and American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2016–2017). (2018). She portrayed Becky Williams in the Fox musical drama series Empire from 2015 until 2020. Sidibe’s autobiography, This Is My Face: Try Not to Stare, was released in 2017 and is available on Amazon.

Actress Gabourey Sidibe, star of ‘Precious,’ is engaged

Now that Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend Brandon Franke of nearly a year are engaged, they’ve made news for their gushing over each other on Instagram as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together. On Nov. 23, Sidibe revealed to her 1.8 million Instagram followers that her fiancé had proposed to her, and she showed off her massive diamond ring.

“It’s odd that people think we’re already married, but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just as plain to see,” she wrote the Instagram image she shared. “My best friend got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. The funniest guy I’ve ever encountered. The most kind-hearted person who has ever lived, “she threw in

He enjoys cats, Mickey Mouse, and working out in the gym, among other things

Frankel appears to take his responsibilities as a pet parent extremely seriously, as evidenced by his October 2019 Instagram post honoring his cat and referring to her as his “daughter.” “Happy National Cat Day to my daughter, who has been with me for the last decade through several moves and a lot of life, as well as my Step-Son, who I couldn’t be happier to have in my life,” she said. In a heartfelt message, he said, “I love you both.”

Frankel also appears to be a regular gym-goer and recently returned from a trip to Walt Disney World. He’s got a lot going on.

Sidibe, on the other hand, prefers to keep things quiet about their connection

However, Sidibe hasn’t been too forthcoming about her relationship with Frankel, even though she’s eager to comment on her Instagram images. It appears that Sidibe and Frankel may have moved in together prior to the quarantine based on the fact that Sidibe shares images of her cats hanging out with Frankel and vice versa.

It’s not uncommon for Frankel to post pictures of herself and Sidibe online

Frankel appears to be more open about their relationship than Sidibe is. In a post from June of last year, he referred to her as “one of my favorite individuals in the world,” and she frequently appears on his Instagram. The two don’t seem to be hiding anything; perhaps Sidibe wants to retain her privacy as much as possible while in the spotlight.

Since at least May of this year, they have been together

Sidibe and Frankel’s romance has remained a closely guarded secret for so long, although it appears the two have been dating since at least May of last year.