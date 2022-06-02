Who Is Nia Long Engaged To? Ime Udoka’s Fiancée Actress Nia Long Expresses Her Affection for The New C’s Coach!

Nia Long is an American dancer and actress with a net worth of $1 million dollars. Acting in films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Big Momma’s House” as well as television shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Empire” helped her build her net worth.

Nia Talita Early Life

On October 30, 1970, Nia Talita Long was born in Brooklyn, New York. Talita (née Gillman), her mother, was a printmaker and teacher, and Doughtry Long, her father, was a high school teacher and poet. Sommore (born Lori Ann Rambough) is Long’s older half-sister, who is also an actress and a comedian. Long’s parents split when she was a child of two years old.

She then traveled to Iowa City, Iowa, with her mother before settling in South L.A. Trenton, New Jersey, was her father’s home. She attended St. Mary’s Academy, a Roman Catholic all-girls high school in Inglewood, California, before graduating from Westchester High School in Los Angeles in 1989.

Who Is Nia Long Engaged To?

Despite the fact that Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics, he isn’t the family’s most well-known member.

I Udoka is engaged to Nia Long, who acted in films like “Boyz n the Hood,” “Soul Food,” and “The Best Man” and played Will Smith’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Long and Udoka met in 2010 while both were working as assistants for the San Antonio Spurs. They have a son named Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011. They were engaged in 2015, but Long stated in 2020 that she had no plans to marry anytime soon.

Long gave her fiancé a heartfelt vote of support on Instagram after Udoka was officially unveiled as the Celtics’ new head coach Monday morning. “You are the official Head Coach of the Boston @celtics as of today.” “I’d want to express my gratitude to the entire crew for the kind reception,” Long wrote. “I’m incredibly proud of him. Because that’s what he does, expect the unexpected.” In Boston, Udoka has big hopes.

At a news conference on Monday, Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca expressed optimism that the 18th coach in franchise history will help the team win its 18th championship: “That’s a nice symmetry.” In a follow-up Instagram picture, Long welcomed the symmetry, wearing a No. 18 Celtics jersey and writing, “I enjoy the number 18.” The tradition is still going strong. #coachudoka18 is a hashtag used by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Long and her 3.6 million Instagram followers should give her fiancé plenty of exposure as he begins an exciting new chapter in Boston.

Nia Talita Career

Long’s first professional acting job was alongside Sean Astin, Tim Thomerson, and Brian Keith in the Disney Channel television film “The B.R.A.T. Patrol” (1986). From 1991 until 1994, she had a three-year contract as Kathryn “Kat” Speakes on the popular long-running serial opera “Guiding Light.” This was her first significant job, which helped her get further recognition.

Long got the role of Brandi in the film “Boyz n the Hood” during her first year as a regular on “Guiding Light” (1991). Following her departure from “Guiding Light,” Long starred in the television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1994 to 1995 as Beulah “Lisa” Wilkes, Will Smith’s character’s girlfriend (and later fiancée).

Nia Long Dating History

Udoka, Ime

Ime Udoka, a Spurs assistant coach, and Nia Long began dating in 2010. The couple welcomed a son a year later. They were engaged in May of 2015. In Sunday Udoka (EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; EE-may oo-DOH-k; born August 9, 1977) is a Nigerian-American former (NBA). With the Nigerian national basketball team, he competed internationally.

