Who Is Pixie Lott Engaged To: Wedding Preparations Finally Revealed by Pixie Lott After Six-Year Engagement!

Pixie Lott is a British singer-songwriter and actress who works in both the music and acting industries. When Victoria Louise Lott was born in Brentwood, Essex on January 12, 1991, she was given the nickname “Pixie” by her mother because of her diminutive stature and resemblance to a fairy. While still a little girl, Lott began singing in church and then at an art school.

After hearing a few of her demos, record executive L.A. Reid invited her to perform for him when she was just 15 years old. Def Jam Music Group’s label, Island Def Jam Music Group signed her. After a bidding war, she parted ties with Island Def Jam to sign with Mercury Records in the UK and Interscope Records in the US. After signing with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2007, she also had publishing and a songwriting deal with them.

Pixie Lott Life in The Beginning

As a child, Pixie lived with her siblings, Stephen Lott II and Charlie-Ann Lott. She was given the nickname Pixie by her mother because she looked like a charming baby and a small fairy when she was born prematurely.

Because she showed such an early interest in music, Pixie was able to launch her career as a singer by singing in the school chapel. Until the age of five, she had been enrolled at Chislehurst’s Italia Conti Associates Saturday school. She then enrolled at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where she won a scholarship. Although she was working on her album, she managed to get excellent results in her GCSE exams.

Pixie Lott Career

He was captivated by Pixie’s music after hearing a handful of her songs in 2006 when she performed for him. The Island Def Jam Music Group signed Pixie to a record deal when she was just 15 years old. As soon as she had a change of managers, Lott left Island Def Jam and signed a deal with Mercury Records and Interscope Records, respectively, in the United Kingdom and America. Pixie started writing songs for her debut album in December 2007 and acquired a songwriting contract with Sony/ATV Music Publishing at the same time.

Mama Do, Lotte’s debut song released in June 2009, lasted one week at the top of the charts, eleven weeks in the top forty, and eighteen weeks in the top 75. That year, she debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart with her lead single, Boys and Girls. In 2009, Pixie released her debut album, Turn It Up, on Mercury Records. Later in July 2011, she had the opportunity to sign with Select Model Management, a London-based modeling agency. The Young Foolish Happy CD by Lott, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend was released on November 14, 2011. In its first week of release, the album sold over 18,503 copies and debuted at number 18 on the UK Albums Chart.

Who Is Pixie Lott Engaged To

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire, a model, and actor engaged to be married, attracted large crowds to the streets outside Ely Cathedral to witness the event. The Cambridgeshire ceremony on Monday saw the pair exchange vows in front of a celebrity-studded guest list. Ely Cathedral’s girls’ choir patron, Ms. Lott, has requested permission to marry there. When she and Mr. Oliver became engaged in 2016, the Covid-19 pandemic prompted them to postpone their wedding numerous times. In 2009, Pixie Lott released her first single, Mama Do, and went on tour with Rihanna in the UK the following year. Pixie has confessed to OK! magazine that their new wedding date is now really creeping up on them and that she is looking forward to finally having a ‘huge party.

“It’s all going well! Now that we’ve gotten down to the nitty-gritty, “When asked about the progress of her wedding preparations, the former Strictly Come Dancing participant opened up. “It used to seem so far away, but it’s closing in fast. In the wake of the pandemic’s lockdowns, we’ve found ourselves relocating the event a number of times. It’s been a long time in the making.” Oliver proposed to Pixie in 2016, and the couple initially planned to get married in 2018, but Pixie’s work responsibilities necessitated a delay. “However, we were clearly not the only ones who had to relocate or postpone their wedding plans; in fact, the number of others who had to do so was staggering. I’m ecstatic that things are progressing as they are “In her most recent interview, the actress reminisced on her life.

“I didn’t want to do it when there were constraints and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted because of the laws,” said the All About Tonight singer, who went on to explain she’s organizing a large celebration to make up for a lost time.

Instead, I’d rather wait until after our wedding, when we’ll have more of a celebration.” Pixie and Oliver, a model, got engaged in November 2016 in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London after dating since 2010. Pixie’s wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing epidemic, which has made it difficult to organize huge parties. She confesses it was “tough” to go through. According to the singer’s prior statements, she intends to have 18 bridesmaids in addition to her sister, who will serve as Maid of Honor.

We haven’t made many decisions but I’ve got 18 bridesmaids and a lot of hen parties planned that I’m hoping my sister can put together,” Pixie said in an interview with The Sun shortly after getting engaged. Singer Boy and Girls also discussed her intentions for a traditional wedding gown. “I’m looking for something timeless. I want to be able to look back on my life in another 20 years and be content with it.” Nothing too out there. Because I don’t want anyone to ask, “What was I thinking?” “It was Pixie who confessed at the time.