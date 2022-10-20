Who Is Ryukishi07 in Silent Hill F?

Aside from a few fascinating announcements, Konami’s quick (and…odd)Silent Hill presentation left many more questions unanswered. “Who is Ryukishi07?” is presumably near the top of that list of unanswered queries.
The first trailer for Silent Hill f a new Silent Hill game from Neobards Entertainment was shown by Konami at the conclusion of their most recent presentation (the developers of resident Evil Re: Verse).
Sadly, the trailer did not provide much information. Although the game plainly takes place in Japan and has a Midsommar-like folk horror vibe, this teaser was undoubtedly designed to be as ambiguous as possible.
However, Ryukishi07 is revealed to have written the story for Silent Hill F towards the conclusion of that preview. Depending on what you like to read, that name may or may not ring a bell, but it turns out that what we do know about Ryukishi07 may provide us a hint as to what to expect from Silent Hill f’s tale.
