Who Is Taylor in How I Met Your Father Season 2? Links to This Is Us.

You did, everyone who thought they recognized a face from the second season of This Is UsHow И Met Your Father! On the NBC drama, Caitlin Thompson is best recognized for her role as Madison, the brother of Kevin Pearson’s children. For the Hulu comedy, she will also soon finish an arc that officially started with the episodes that aired earlier this week.

So who precisely is her Taylor character? Let’s start with the fact that she travels because, like Sid, she is in a long-distance relationship. During the flight out to the west, they got along incredibly well, and as it turns out, she too has a significant role coming up.

Here Is What Executive Producer Elizabeth Berger, Who Collaborated with Thompson on This Is Us, Had to Say About the Character in An Interview with Tv Line:

We can probably confirm that it keeps happening, I believe. Hence, it is true that we adore Caitlin and are thrilled to have her. We can’t wait for folks to see some of the great stuff she has in store for them in the second half of the season.

Could this portend difficulty for Sid and Hannah in the future? You could certainly make that case, mainly for two reasons: 1) Hannah’s actress is preoccupied with her work on Walker, and 2) Sid might one day run for Sophie. We already have the impression that many of the men in her life are still.

For the time being, we’re just happy to see more Taylor on the show since we enjoy Thompson’s previous work and because the season 2 plot has been excellent. The controversial conclusion of the first How I Met Your Mother shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the voyage here.

Read More: What Is Whodunnit Week on Big Brother Canada Season 11?

What Do You Want to See from Taylor Moving Forward on How I Met Your Father Season 2?

Find out when How I Met Your Father will be back and learn more information about the future right now.