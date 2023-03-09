Who Is the Real Eat the Rich Killer? ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained.

Back he is! In episode 2 of season 4 of You, Joe Goldberg demonstrated that a leopard doesn’t change its spots and nothing is as it seems.

I believe that the program was exploring our most harmful ideas about love, power, and ourselves in a campy way.

Part 2 of the series’ epic plot twist was described by Penn Badgley to The Hollywood Reporter after it became available on Netflix on Thursday, March 9. And if we forget that, are seduced by his shaky narration, and believe we are genuinely reading a story about a man who is trying to change, fall in love, or find someone, then we have fallen too far under Joe’s spell.

On the one hand, this is advantageous since it shows that our creation is compelling enough to accomplish what we intended. But, the show is at its best when Joe has you in his grip and you watch it again as more of an examination of us than just about him.

Viewers were led to believe that Badgley’s character Jonathan Moore, formerly Joe, had left for London to start a new life as a better person after part 1 of the Netflix hit’s fourth season debuted in February. This was before the Eat the Rich Killer, later identified as Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), started killing his friends.

However, Part 2 made clear that Joe, not Rhys, was the real bad guy since he established an alter ego to represent his darkest demons. You offered fans a second surprise after revealing yourself as the person responsible for every fatality in season 4 part 1 of the episode. Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) never managed to flee at all.

A former cast member of The Gossip Girl claimed that the show’s ability to deceive viewers was due to its use of Joe as an unreliable narrator.

He explained that you are too much under his spell if you believe it is all about him. I believe that all I was doing was assisting the idea in doing what it does best. In fact, it is stated in the title. That’s you. Not him, though. Not in any way diminishing him or his wrongdoings.

For her part, showrunner Sera Gamble revealed to Vulture in March that she and executive producer Greg Berlanti have been planning the storyline in the style of “Fight Club” for some time.

We had been discussing Joe’s character journey for a number of seasons, she said. Greg would point out that as he runs and attempts to restart, the strain on him simply grows. The fact that his defenses have had to become so ornate fascinates me particularly. It’s one thing to have to defend the death of one or two ex-girlfriends, but quite another to enter a season having committed at least ten murders.

Gamble pointed out that the program first started incorporating Joe’s hallucinations in season 1, and by season 3 he had a fever and the inner monologue had evolved into a different Joe who was sitting there, mocking him.

Joe survived the fall and vowed to begin a new life with their girlfriend Kate even though he eventually tried to kill himself by jumping over a bridge in the season 4 finale (Charlotte Ritchie). Badgley was undecided as to whether or not to keep Joe alive.

Joe is the ideal tool because you can explore anything while having the safety net or safety cord, Sure, but he’s a hypocrite. I believe that we are all sincerely investigating something. However, as no one has an entirely objective viewpoint, Joe is probably the one with the biggest blind spots.

It’s alright. So in a way, I actually like it, he said in February, according to Salon. Because Joe is ultimately an unreliable narrator and a horrible person, it seems as though we may dive in and not worry about having a properly protected perspective.

