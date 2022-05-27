who Is Trina Engaged To? Introducing the Love of Trina’s Life, Raymond Taylor!!

Born Katrina Laverne Taylor in Miami, Florida, of Dominican and Bahamian ancestry, Trina was educated at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, where she was a member of the swim team. Rapper Trick Daddy asked Trina in 1998 to be included in his song “Nann Nigga” after hearing some of her rhymes in her free time. His second studio album, “www.thug.com,” was released in September 1998, and this song was the first single. At number sixty-two on Billboard’s Hot 100 and number three in Rap Songs, the song became a smash hit in the United States.

Trina Career

When Da Baddest Bitch (1998–2000) broke through,

At the time of Trina’s appearance on Trick Daddy’s tune “Nann Nigga” in 1998, she was studying to obtain her real estate license. Trick’s second studio album, www.thug.com, was released as the lead single on July 14, 1998, and it peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Rap Songs chart. A record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records and Atlantic Records was the result of Trina’s rap career being sparked by this.

With her debut album Da Baddest Bitch[16] published on March 21st, Trina rose to number 33 on the US Billboard 200 and eleventh on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

By November of that year, it had been certified Gold by the RIAA and had spent 39 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and 49 weeks on the Hip-Hop/R&B album chart[18]. [19] The first song “Da Baddest Bitch,” was released on December 22, 1999; followed by “Pull Over,” released on February 13, 2000; both hit the Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts at No. 93, respectively.

The Diamond Princess

With greater creative freedom than ever before, Trina began working on her second album with Missy Elliott in 2001. She has stated in interviews that the album is “more what Trina’s about, how Trina looks, how Trina feels, the things that Trina comprises.”

Her record label Diva Enterprises was founded during this period. When Lil’ Brianna, a 9-year-old recording artist, appeared on “Kandi” in September 2002, she became known as Brianna Perry. A week later, Trina’s second album Diamond Princess was released, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5, selling a total of 67,000 units.

In advance of the album, Rick Ross and Tweet released two singles: “Told Y’all,” which peaked at No. 64 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and “No Panties,” which peaked at No. 88 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 45 on the UK Singles Chart. The third and final single “B R Right” featuring Ludacris was released on October 22, 2002, and peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and No. 24 on Rap Songs.

Seasons 4 and 5 of Glamorous Life

When Trina’s Glamorest Life came out on October 4, 2005, it debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart, selling 77,000 copies in its first week.

[25] Don’t Trip (featuring Lil Wayne) and Here We Go (featuring Kelly Rowland) were released as singles prior to the album’s release on April 28, 2005, respectively. In June of 2006, the track received a Gold certification from the RIAA. Da Club” was the album’s final single, released on November 22, 2005; it featured Mannie Fresh.

Trina Is Engaged?

Trina is already known as “The Baddest,” and she’ll soon be renowned as “Baddest Bride.” Raymond Taylor, the rapper’s boyfriend, proposed to her the night before, she said during a Live session with influencer Stormy Wellington on Thursday. During the conversation, she proudly displayed her massive engagement ring. “ I had a big night last night,” she remarked as she answered Stormy’s query about whether or not she was stating she was engaged.

At this moment, I can’t believe I’m even at work. ” The duo has apparently been an item for five years, and Raymond has been on Love and Hip Hop Miami with the celebrity, including the current season. When Season 4 premiered, she commented, “My man Raymond and I have been doing incredibly well.”

My happiness comes from the fact that I can rely on him for any and all of my backup needs, and he’s always there for me..” A picture of Trina wearing the enormous ring that Raymond, a former college basketball player and Miami rapper better known as Ray Almighty, posted on Friday hinted at the engagement announcement.

Trina has taught Raymond a lot, according to Raymond. In 2020, he stated of the actress, “I’ve never seen somebody do nothing or work as hard as she does. The fact that she works her a– off no matter what is going on in her personal life was a problem for me when I was making excuses for particular things.

This is something I’m continuously taking in, he said. There’s not a day that goes by when I’m with her that I don’t learn anything new.