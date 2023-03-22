Who Is Zava and Who Does He Resemble in Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 2?

On Season 3 of Ted Lasso, who is Zava? He is a significant deal, at least in the context of this program, if you watched episode 2.

Furthermore, even though the character is entirely fictitious, we don’t think it’s too difficult to draw comparisons between the conceited player and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a well-known footballer with a penchant for self-assurance and/or expressing his mind.

(Note that the creators have not attested to this.) Zava is a funny addition to the third season, mostly because he stands for either the greatest achievement or the greatest failure of AFC Richmond. He joined the team after some harsh conversation at a urinal, of all places!

Read More: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9’s Teaser Has Been Taken Down.

Now that he has been hired, doubts about what Zava will contribute to the team are starting to surface. There is still there without a doubt, but will he make a good teammate? He hasn’t even spent a single second with Jamie Tartt yet, yet you can already see that he poses a serious threat to her.

Dani Rojas, on the other hand, plainly looks up to him and would give anything to play on the team with him. We do believe that there are similarities between this and all sports, where there are polarizing athletes who are adored by some and despised by others. It is the age-old “on paper vs. in practice” debate that is frequently covered on sports talk shows.

The squad already appears divided on Zava, and it is unclear whether he would ever buy into someone like Ted. This is where Rebecca runs a very high risk. At the end of the day, he might not even respect someone like Roy. Rebecca can be proud that Rupert doesn’t have him, but was he ever going to have him in the first place? That’s what makes it intriguing that Zava chose to reveal his decision to join Richmond while attending a news conference for Chelsea.

In the end, Zava’s story still needs to be written; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

What Do You Think We Are Going to See Zava Bring to The Table Across Ted Lasso Season 3?

Go ahead and get some other news right now on Ted Lasso, including a recent appearance the cast made at the White House.