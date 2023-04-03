Why Did Sarah Beth Quit American Idol 21 During Hollywood Week?

Why did Sarah Beth leave American Idol 21 after her performance during Hollywood Week? We believe that some people were taken aback. Why else wouldn’t they be, after all? She had an incredibly powerful voice, so it seemed to reason that she would endure for some time.

Yet after the material she prepared for her performance tonight, she abruptly bid us farewell. Why was that?

The reason is actually quite straightforward: She just wanted to be back at home with her children and didn’t feel like she belonged there. This follows a contentious incident in her auditions where remarks made by Katy Perry to her touched a chord.

After the program aired, she discussed it somewhat on social media, and it was obvious that all of that was on her mind when she performed during Hollywood Week.

In the end, Sarah Beth’s departure just served to highlight the fact that not everyone will like this experience. We’re sure that weighed on her because this is a long, arduous process that can keep you away from your loved ones for a long time.

However, she already has a platform as a result of her stint on American Idol, which is probably what she wanted in the first place. She now has the opportunity to advance her career in the precise direction she wants it to go after the event.

