Why Zach and The Other Stars of “tHe Bachelor” Season 27 Want Charity to Be the Next Bachelorette.

The season 27 lead, Charity Lawson, is speaking out about her leave and supporting her future in the franchise following their heartbreaking breakup on The Bachelor on Monday, March 13.

Zach, 26, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the Women Tell All taping, said that it was by far the hardest decision he had to make. When I had to wake up the morning of the ceremony, I had to make a really difficult choice since the other three women were also all fantastic and different, and their families were great in their own ways. It was such a solid relationship, and her family was so hilarious, kind, and loving.

During Monday’s Programme, the Sales Representative Delivered Flowers to Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Kaity Biggard.

I have to make a difficult choice, and I’m not sure how I’m going to accomplish this, it was like. And I felt like I had the flu all day, said Zach. I was unable to share my plans with the producers or anyone else, such as who would be sent home. Then I came to the realization that a choice had to be made. No choice here is correct. To be honest, I just hope you don’t screw it up. You just can’t live with the guilt, so I gave it a quick glance before acting.

Although the Network Hasn’t yet Revealed the 20th Bachelorette, Zach Assured Us that Charity Would Be a Fantastic Lead.

She is aware of her goals. He said that she exudes such self-assurance, is so endearing, and, you know, has a tremendous heart. She was someone who, for reasons I can’t quite put my finger on, was just trustworthy from the start.

In her official profile, Charity is referred to as the entire package by ABC. According to the biography, the Georgian beauty has made it her life’s mission to love and care for people, taking her name as a cue. Charity is a mental health therapist who has a strong commitment to assisting others in living their best lives. She is now prepared to experience the love that she lavishes on so many people! Charity hopes that her future husband will be trustworthy, devoted, and morally similar.

In the meantime, Zach’s trip will continue with dream suites, and according to the advertisements, he will try to avoid having sex with any of his finalists.

I sort of thought, “You’re going to be able to do this?” when Zach informed me he wasn’t going to have sex with any of the ladies. The fantasy suites are there for a reason, so you’re going to be tempted. And Jesse Palmer told us that if you’re going to get down on one knee and propose to someone, sexual compatibility is a really important factor. What if you want to have sex with a woman? It’s almost like you’re taking it off the table. In all honesty, I kind of knew how it was going to end, so it was probably the most shocking [scene].

The Host Informed Us that Zach Is Quite Content Right Now Despite the Turmoil that Is yet To Come.

The Bachelor Nation will be ecstatic with the result, in my opinion. I don’t wish to speak on Zach’s behalf. Getting here required an extremely difficult voyage. Everyone up to this point has seen it, but the toughest part in Thailand is still to come, he quipped. And everything will come together as it should. Zach tells me that he loves everything about it and wouldn’t alter a thing. I will be pleased if he is happy.

The Women Tell All special will debut on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, where The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT. Continue reading for more arguments from the cast on why Charity ought to be the bachelorette: