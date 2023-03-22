Will Jesse Lee Soffer and Halstead Come Back for Season 10 of Chicago PD?

Is there even the slightest possibility that Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago PD, may appear in additional episodes during season 10 or in the future? Several individuals are interested to learn that.

To be clear, we already know that Jesse made the decision to depart from his role as a full-time series regular. But this week, he returned to the director’s chair, and in an interview with TVLine, he cautioned against writing off the possibility of a comeback. There’s a decent chance we’ll at least see that, even though the program hasn’t been renewed for a season 11 yet. Jay’s comeback is less clear.

About What Jay Would Be Doing at This Stage in The Military, Soffer Said the Following:

I believe [showrunner Gwen Sigan] and the writers have a plan, and it is their duty to take care of the character. I can’t comment on what he’s doing right now. I’d just say to trust the process because our show is somewhat gloomy.

Naturally, we want to have some faith that the character will return at some point, so we hope that this is not a sign that a dark twist is on the horizon. Because of how abruptly her spouse left, we are aware that Upton has struggled to be alone. She may comprehend the emotional factors that led to his departure, but it does not mean that she finds it at all simple.

At the very least, we do hope that Soffer will be able to direct each year. This is a chance to add something new to the universe of the show and show off new skills! We are incredibly excited about what the future may hold for him.

Do you think there is a chance that we will Jesse Lee Soffer back as Jay Halstead on Chicago PD season 10?

