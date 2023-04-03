Will the CIA kill Magnum in the Eighth Episode of Season 5 of Magnum PI?

This week, we finally had the chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 8, and let’s just say that there are some major plot twists.

Magnum and his friends have spent most of the season trying to discover the cause of Captain Greene’s death. Keep in mind that they once collaborated with this man, making this probe all the more important given their past professional relationship.

We don’t believe Magnum or anyone else anticipated Dark Skies’ denouement, though. Magnum, Rick, and TC are the targets of a CIA Special Operations Group, from which Greene received his orders.

When it comes to other men and women pursuing them, that is where at least some of the information was acquired at the episode’s conclusion, and as Higgins noted, the proverbial toothpaste may be one of the tubes. At the end of the hour, one individual got admitted, but is it sufficient?

The situation becomes a little more problematic at this point because it is difficult to believe that the entire CIA is out to kill the main character and his buddies. At this point, there is something bigger happening, but what is it? Of course, we speculate that a deeper understanding of the past is necessary to better predict the future.

Read More: Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver On HBO Brand-New Tonight, 4/2?

So Where Are We Going to See Things Go from Here?

Let’s take a minute to keep in mind that there are still two episodes left before the show takes a lengthy break. We (of course) naturally assume that this plot will undergo several further major twists during that period. By the end of episode 10, the Captain Greene storyline might be resolved, but it might not be what anyone anticipated.

For the time being, we’ll at least commend the creative team for being able to use this plot to deliver something that we 100% never expected to see.

Read More: Are Connor and Willa Over? Season 4 Episode 2 of Succession.

What Did You Think Overall About the Events of Magnum PI Season 5 Episode 8?

Comment below and let us know! After you’ve done that, keep in mind to check back for any additional changes you don’t want to miss.