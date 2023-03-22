Will Trent Spoilers for Episode 10 of Season 1: The Phrase “Pterodactyls Can Fly”.

What can we reveal about the upcoming story as we get ready for Will Trent season 1 episode 10 airing on ABC next week? There are a couple of distinct things, actually!

The title, Pterodactyls Can Fly, has had to be one of the best titles possible, so that’s the first thing we should mention. It’s inventive, which may help explain some of what transpires as Will briefly takes care of a small boy in this story. Regardless of how it happens, this person, who is going through severe stress, could benefit enormously from a little period of escape.

If you’re interested in learning more about this tale in general, we advise you to read the full will Trentseason 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

A young child loses his family in a slaughter in a trailer park, and Will, who is adamant about not abandoning him, steps in as his temporary guardian. Angie spirals from events from her past, and Faith gets a visit from her mother.

How Are the Ratings?

It does seem like the ideal moment to delve deeper into this topic now that we are so far into this season. Currently, this program has slightly over 3 million live viewers with an average 18-49 rating of 0.3. With these ratings, the show may not be lighting up the TV landscape, but it is still accomplishing something very significant. In many cases, it is really maintaining or even improving upon its lead-in. Indeed, The Rookie: Feds is doing better at 10:00 p.m. than it did earlier in the season.

For now, let’s just say that we have cautious optimism about what the future may bring.

Read More: In Season Three of Superman & Lois, Is Lois Lane Battling Cancer?

What Do You Most Want to See when It Comes to Will Trent Season 1 Episode 10 on Abc Next Week?

Make sure to post some of your ideas and aspirations in the comments right away! Once you’ve done that, keep in mind to return since there are still more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (ABC photo.)