Ya Boy Kongming Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Netflix and Bilibili Tv!

Japanese manga author Yuto Yotsuba and artist Ry Ogawa collaborated on the series Paripi Kmei, popularly known as Ya Boy Kongming! From December 31, 2019, to November 16, 2021, the series was serialised on the Kodansha Comic Days website. After that, Shkan Young Magazine started to serialise it. On April 5, 2022, a television show adaption in anime form was released. Where can I watch Ya Boy Kongming? is what we’ll be covering in this article.

Right now, HIDIVE, bilibili TV, and Netflix Japan are the only streaming services that offer Ya Boy Kongming! The only ways to watch the series are by subscribing to HIDIVE or travelling to Japan, as none of the major streaming services, including Crunchyroll, have it. To entice new customers, HIDIVE provides a 30-day free trial. However, it cannot be viewed anywhere else. The anime is also broadcast on Japanese television.

Ya Boy Kongming! gained popularity quickly and is now a topic of discussion in otaku circles all over the world, despite only having one season and 12 episodes. The best instructions for watching anime online are provided in this post.

HiDive is the only place where Ya Boy Kongming is now broadcast. Nor is it available on Netflix or Crunchyroll. It may come as a surprise to many who have been expecting to watch this new anime on Crunchyroll that the service may never offer the programme. Lone HiDive has been confirmed as the show’s only future host as of this writing.

The good news is that HiDive offers a 14-day free trial period for new customers, making it simple to sign up and see all of the Ya Boy Kongming episodes without paying a dime.

Read More- Where to Watch Us Open Final: You Can Watch It on You Tube and Fubo Tv!

A Visit from Ya Boy Kongming to Crunchyroll Is Possible

HiDive is the only place where Ya Boy Kongming is now broadcast. Nor is it available on Netflix or Crunchyroll. It may come as a surprise to many who have been expecting to watch this new anime on Crunchyroll that the service may never offer the programme. Lone HiDive has been confirmed as the show’s only future host as of this writing.

The good news is that HiDive offers a 14-day free trial period for new customers, making it simple to sign up and see all of the Ya Boy Kongming episodes without paying a dime.

Read More- Where to Watch the Whale: You Can Watch It on Hbo Max and Netflix!

A Visit from Ya Boy Kongming to Crunchyroll Is Possible

Crunchyroll may never host Ya Boy Kongming. This show won’t be available on Crunchyroll very soon because no plans have been made public about it.

Of course, anything can happen in the world of anime, so there’s always a chance that Crunchyroll may someday receive Ya Boy Kongming. However, this may be years and years away, so an enthusiastic fan’s best bet is to take advantage of the 14-day free HiDive trial.

In other gaming news, PlayStation users have been stockpiling 12-month PS Now subscriptions in anticipation of the significant PS Plus upgrades. Six games, including MLB The Show 21, have been dropped from Xbox Game Pass this month. This year’s release date for Return to Monkey Island has also been confirmed.

Read More- Where to Watch My Son Hunter: It Is Streaming on Website Mysonhunter.Com!

Ya Boy Kongming Where to Watch

Ya Boy Kongming! is just three streaming platforms — HIDIVE, bilibili TV, and Netflix Japan — as of April 2022, therefore it is only accessible in a few few locations. The entire programme is available on HIDIVE along with dubs and/or subtitles in English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, and Portuguese. You can use the 30-day free trial HIDIVE offers to first-time customers to watch the 12 episodes even though it is a premium subscription service.

The anime is also available for viewing on bilibili TV, though we are unsure if it is accessible in both the Chinese and the worldwide versions of the platform. The Netflix streaming service is available in Japan as well, but sadly not elsewhere. Several Japanese television services also offer access to the programme, although streaming is not an option. Regrettably, no other streaming services offer the anime.