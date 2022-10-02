Young Rock Season 2 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Nbc!

The man of the people, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji, Moana), said in a 2021 interview with Sunday Today that he would serve as President Johnson if the American people voted for him. “To bring our country together is a genuine objective of mine. In addition, I believe it is my duty to cater to the wishes of the people.” To no one’s surprise, a Piplsay survey found that 46% of Americans would vote for D. Johnson if he were on the ballot for president.

The second season debut of NBC’s adorable flashback sitcom Young Rock will air on Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7C, so while we may not be “one nation under Rock, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” just yet, we can get a taste of what that future might look like.

More than 13.4 million people watched the premiere of Young Rock on NBC in February 2021, making it one of the season’s most watched new comedies. It’s no surprise that Season 2 had already been greenlit before Season 1 concluded. As the new season approaches, you may be wondering how to catch up on Young Rock Season 1.

On Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7C, NBC’s entertaining flashback sitcom Young Rock returns for its second season. While we may not yet be “one nation under Rock, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” we can get a peek of what the future might look like through the show.

In What Locations Are Season 2 of Young Rock Available to Stream?

Thank goodness, NBC makes it simple for anyone to catch the smash hit comedy. Season 2 of Young Rock will air live on Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7C and the following day on Peacock and Hulu. NBC’s website also offers episode streaming.

Learn More About Season 2 of Young Rock and Its Trailer

Check out NBC’s official trailer for a preview of Season 2’s content. We’re not going to assume anything just because Randall is outside of Camp David and he seems to be interviewing The Rock, but we have to admit that the clean air does sound appealing. And a recipe book for Rock? To my nose, that’s about right.

As an added bonus, Peacock offers access to every WrestleMania ever held for those who wish to experience a true time machine. Previously unavailable WWE matchups, like Mr. T vs. Hulk Hogan or The Rock vs. John Cena, are now available on pay-per-view. However, Young Rock cautions that the “F” word should never be used. (The word “fake” is what we mean.)

How Well Do You Know Season 1 of Young Rock?

In broad strokes, Little Rock recounts the episodic exploits of Dwayne Johnson (known as “Dewey” to his family) as he develops under the careful eye of his family from a young kid in the early 1980s to a mustached teen in high school and finally into a man in the ’90s.

Ata (Stacey Leilua), Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson, Harriet), and Lia (Ana Tuisila), his mom and grandmother, are the most important people in his life. Matthew Willig (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as André the Giant, Kevin Makely (Badland) as “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Brett Azar (Claws) as The Iron Sheik are just a few examples of the many fantastic casting choices made for the WWE superstars of the day.

Johnson, in character, recounts these events in a series of in-depth interviews set in the year 2032. Find, Dwayne is running for president of the United States, and when his voters get to know the guy behind the muscles, they’ll see that he hasn’t always had the easy life of a movie star/mogul/multi-billionaire.

To us commoners, he will appear more human. An educational “More You Know”-style lesson is presented at the end of each show, and viewers are assured that another entertaining story will be presented the following week. Natural in front of the camera and with a flair for storytelling, Johnson makes it easy to forget that his segments are rehearsed. (He is really pleasant.)

Where Will Young Rock Season 2 Go From Here?

Season 1 ends with an unscripted moment between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his real-life mother, Ata Johnson, as they remember Dwayne’s late father, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. The scene suggests that he has won the election, however that interpretation is open to debate.