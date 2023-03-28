Zach and Gabi’s Breakup and The Fantasy Suite Are Discussed in The Bachelor Finale.

The last interview with Zach and Gabi was not what we anticipated to see on The Bachelor Finale out of everything that we had anticipated. This was among the most upsetting scenes in the entire episode, and for a very important reason.

What do we believe Zach Shallcross has learned from this situation? It has to do with considering the effects of your choices and developing empathy for other people’s viewpoints. This season will likely be remembered for one thing above all others: his choice to tell Kaity, and subsequently America, that he had an intimate relationship with someone else at Fantasy Suites. This someone was Gabi. She was unaware of anything Zach had said until the last episodes aired, at which point she realized she had taken on a narrative through her own heartbreaking words.

It’s heartbreaking to consider that you might just be remembered for one five-minute segment on a reality program to a certain segment of the country for the rest of your life, even though everyone understands what they sign up for when they participate in the show.

That’s how Gabi feels right now, and it should be noted that she seemed to be more upset with the show for how they presented the events (and what they omitted) than she did with Zach for airing their private issues, which he had promised would remain private.

Zach was trying to be honest with Kaity, whom we learned he was going to choose, as Gabi pointed out, and he wasn’t trying to be malicious. At the end of the day, we believe he did not want her to learn about his time with Gabi after the fact. Yet, the way that he went about it caused enormous harm to every relationship including with Kaity!

We sympathize with Gabi, and after tonight’s episode, we see why she wasn’t selected to be the next Bachelorette. She continues to experience a lot of this anguish.

What Do You Think About the Gabi Zach Moment that We Saw on Tonight S Finale of The Bachelor?

