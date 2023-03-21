Does Richard Schiff Intend to Leave the Good Doctor? Will Dr. Glassman Perish?

Will Richard Schiff depart from The Good Doctor during season 6? There’s little doubt that the show wants viewers to be anxious as the end approaches.

You might initially regard what happened with Glassman and the operation tonight as a straightforward error. But, there is a reason behind Shaun Murphy’s response to Jared’s news; it doesn’t feel right for his mentor or father figure, and the teaser for what will happen next makes it even more obvious how concerned he is that his illness has returned.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

Shaun becomes even more uneasy as a result of Glassman’s response, and the tale may continue for some time.

There should be genuine worry that Aaron dies before the season’s finale given all he has experienced as a character over the years. Also, Schiff will always be in demand as an actor. We can imagine a script being built for him if he believed that this season should be his last coming into it. Nevertheless, all of that is just speculation right now because, as of this writing, there has been no official announcement on his future.

How Worried Are You About the Future of Richard Schiff as Dr. Glassman on The Good Doctor Season 6 Moving Forward?

Make sure to share straight away in the comments section connected! Once you’ve done that, keep checking back for further updates. (ABC photo.)