Amazon Prime Games: This Prime Day, Amazon Is Offering More than 30 Games for Free!

As July draws to a close, Amazon’s Prime Gaming has made the list of free video games that will be included in the Amazon Prime subscription program starting in August 2022 official. In addition to in-game loot for other games, Prime Gaming often gives free video games to customers on a rotating monthly basis. StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken, and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringers, and Family Mysterious:

Poisonous Promises are among the titles that Prime Gaming will particularly start making available to subscribers in August 2022, beginning on August 1.

There are all the customary restrictions on these offers. They must be claimed before they rotate out at the start of September 2022 and are only initially available to Amazon Prime customers. Additionally, certain games can need other digital distribution channels, such as Origin by Electronic Arts. Additionally, they are entirely PC-only.

Here is how August’s titles are described by Amazon’s Prime Gaming:

Command the mechanized Terrans, psi-powered Protoss, and insectoid Zerg as they compete for map dominance of eight distinct locales in StarCraft: Remastered, an updated version of the sci-fi strategy game that helped establish esports.

Alien Mindbenders by Zak McKracken: The sole reporter for the shady Zak McKracken can save the day in the archaic point-and-click adventure game. Join Zak in a universe where Space Aliens have created a stupidity machine to gradually reduce everyone’s IQ to single digits by going back in time to 1997.

Take on the role of a teenage wildlife photographer in Beasts of Maravilla Island as you explore the island’s enchanted ecosystems in search of unusual animals, learn about their habits, and, most importantly, capture their majestic beauty on camera.

Recompile: Play as a semi-intelligent program battling deletion in the vast 3D world of a Mainframe. Recompile offers highly challenging combat, precise 3D platforming, superhuman skills, and a hacking mechanic based on environmental logic.

Join Kyra as she explores the great unknown and hacks her way through antiquated technologies guarding the seal of her history and perhaps the restoration of humanity in ScourgeBringer, a fast-paced free-moving platformer.

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises: Enter the world of ritzy aristocrats, seductive women, and dishonest police officers while competing for power, the ultimate currency.

As mentioned above, starting on August 1st, Prime Gaming will offer the following titles: StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken, and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringers, and Family Mysterious: Poisonous Promises. Along with other video game in-game prizes, this is also true. More generally, Prime Gaming is a part of the bigger Amazon Prime membership. All of our prior articles about Amazon’s Prime Gaming are available here.

Have you recently used Prime Gaming to claim free games? What do you think of Amazon’s August 2022 product offerings? If you want to discuss anything gaming-related, let us know in the comments, or feel free to contact me directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop!