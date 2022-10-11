NHL 23: Time and Date for The Early Access Release EA Play Demo and X-Factor Edition!

NHL 23 Early Access will soon be available, and fans can either download a free 10-hour trial of EA Play or purchase the full X-Factor edition with all of its extras.

With FIFA and Madden, EA has already released two of their largest annual sports properties, and their yearly ice hockey release is soon to follow.

According to player rankings, Mari-Phillip Poulin has the highest overall score among women in the game, while Conor McDavid is the fastest center for men.

NHL 22 | Launch Trailer BridTV 5835 NHL 22 | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wRGJd5KENT0/hqdefault.jpg 883885 883885 center 13872

When Does NHL 23 Early Access Come Out?

We will soon be able to all hit the ice ring in both demo and full mode, and the game looks amazing as always.

On October 10, at 21:00 PT, as well as at 00:00 ET and 00:00 BST on October 11, the NHL 23early access X-Factor edition and EA Play 10-hour trial will go on sale.

Related: The Green Council Meets in The House of The Dragon, Episode 9 Trailer

Getting Early Access Methods

The shop is responsible for all of the aforementioned hours. In addition, the trial will debut concurrently with the X-Factor bundle, according to EA’s official Community Roadmap.

For early access to NHL 23: The X-Factor, you must buy the X-Factor edition rather than the Standard edition.

Here are the costs and extras for each package available through the Microsoft Store:

X-Factor Women’s Choice Pack

5 WoC X-Factor Ability Unlocks

Signed Sarah NurseJersey (Digital)

Be A Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks

PS4/Xbox One standard edition, $59.99:

X-Factor Women’s Choice Pack

5 WoC X-Factor Ability Unlocks

Signed Sarah NurseJersey (Digital)

Be A Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks

PS5/Xbox Series X/S standard edition, 69.99:

NHL 23 for PS4, PS5/Xbox One, Series X/S

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

X-Factor Women’s Choice Pack

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack

5 WoC X-Factor Ability Unlocks

Signed Sarah Nurse Jersey (Digital)

All the latest in #NHL23 Game Modes Custom Leagues

Saved Lines + Strategies

Cross Platform Matchmaking

And more Pre-order now https://t.co/EOG1BYytZ2 pic.twitter.com/YoPUVp4tix — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 29, 2022

Edition of X-Factor: 89.99:

The NHL 23EA Play 10-hour trial will be available at the same time and date as early access: October 10 at 21:00 PT, and October 11 at 00:00 ET and 00:00 BST.

EA’s service requires a subscription, which costs either $3.99 monthly or $19.99 annually. Sadly, the most recent installment in the series won’t be making a return to PC.

If you have an Xbox, you may sign up for Game Pass Ultimate for 10.99 a month instead of the standard 7.99 costs to receive a free EA Play membership.