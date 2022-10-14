Making Mental Health a Global Priority Is the Goal of The World Mental Health Day 2022 Theme

The World Health Organization has designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day, and its theme for 2022 calls for making mental health a top priority on a worldwide scale.

According to WHO, the pandemic’s effects on mental health highlight the need for greater awareness of mental health concerns, which are still taboo in low- and middle-income countries.

According to reports, the number of cases of anxiety and depression rose sharply in 2020. A further factor in the increase in cases was the disruption of mental health services brought on by the virus’s spread.

Here are some quotes to share in order to raise awareness of problems relating to the mind as we examine the theme for World Mental Day in 2022.

World Mental Health Day 2022 Theme

Making mental health and well-being for all a priority is the message for World Mental Health Day in 2022.

In addition to raising awareness of mental health-related concerns, the occasion offers a chance to talk about the lack of necessary resources and strategies to address one of the most pressing problems in the world.

In addition to focusing on an individual’s well-being, mental health has a significant impact on social and economic development.

As it focuses on implementing suitable mental health policies, regulations, programs, and services, WHO asserts that access to mental healthcare is a fundamental human right.

Quotes to Spread Positivity

It is crucial to show someone you know love and support if they are dealing with mental health concerns.

Therefore, we have compiled some of the most heartfelt phrases you can send to your loved ones to let them know they’re not alone.