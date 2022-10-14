Making Mental Health a Global Priority Is the Goal of The World Mental Health Day 2022 Theme

The World Health Organization has designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day, and its theme for 2022 calls for making mental health a top priority on a worldwide scale.
According to WHO, the pandemic’s effects on mental health highlight the need for greater awareness of mental health concerns, which are still taboo in low- and middle-income countries.
According to reports, the number of cases of anxiety and depression rose sharply in 2020. A further factor in the increase in cases was the disruption of mental health services brought on by the virus’s spread.
Here are some quotes to share in order to raise awareness of problems relating to the mind as we examine the theme for World Mental Day in 2022.
World Mental Health Day 2022 Theme
Making mental health and well-being for all a priority is the message for World Mental Health Day in 2022.
In addition to raising awareness of mental health-related concerns, the occasion offers a chance to talk about the lack of necessary resources and strategies to address one of the most pressing problems in the world.
In addition to focusing on an individual’s well-being, mental health has a significant impact on social and economic development.
As it focuses on implementing suitable mental health policies, regulations, programs, and services, WHO asserts that access to mental healthcare is a fundamental human right.
Quotes to Spread Positivity
It is crucial to show someone you know love and support if they are dealing with mental health concerns.
Therefore, we have compiled some of the most heartfelt phrases you can send to your loved ones to let them know they’re not alone.
- There is nothing as complicated as your own web of thoughts. Practice meditation and peace.
- We all have the power to fight it out. We can fight even the toughest battles with a healthy mind.
- In a life that is so full of stress and tension, may you are blessed with a sorted and healthy mind.
- Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time. It comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, and peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love.
- You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, and a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle.
- Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves.
- Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you does t mean you can, should, or need to do it alone. Lisa Olivera
- Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light. Albus Dumbledore
- Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It s about how you drive, not where you’re going. Noam Spencer