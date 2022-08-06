Food Hacks: 10 Cooking and Food Hacks that Will Transform Your Life!

You assumed you knew how everything worked. You are familiar with using a Silpat and a Dutch oven because you have used them to prepare a few roasts and bake a few loaves in the past (if you have to ask, then you definitely need this list). Even if you’ve never attempted the 3-ingredient crème Brulee hack or created dalgona coffee, you should feel quite proud of yourself. But you believe that you are an authority? We also have some game-changing cooking and eating techniques for you.

Prepare eggs using a microwave

Are you tired of having a meh breakfast of tasteless yogurt or a granola bar with considerably more sugar than you require? Introducing the microwave, your new morning best friend. Learn how to prepare a breakfast fit for champions with just a few easy steps and basic ingredients (a microwaveable plate or bowl).

You can prepare scrambled eggs, or even fried eggs (hello desk-side huevos rancheros—and fried egg tacos! ), in less than 5 minutes, which will save you the time it would take to get that pricey cup of oatmeal. Your working day is about to become much better.

Before freezing, section ground meat.

By doing this with ground beef, ground chicken, ground turkey, and ground pig, you may remove simply the amount you need without defrosting the entire batch. While you’re there, check out more fantastic freezer storage advice.

Use leftover pickle brine

To produce crispy fast pickles, place fresh cucumber slices cut into chips into the jar of leftover pickle brine. Then, store in the fridge for a few days. (An additional vegetable that you might include is green beans, garlic, carrots, or radishes. To achieve the finest results and hasten the pickling process, par-boil these vegetables before use. You can utilize pickle juice for nine other purposes in addition to those listed above.

Use Water on Your Fingers to Scrape Eggshell

Broken egg with stray shell fragments? Before you go after it, dab your finger with water. You won’t need to chase the shell around the bowl since water acts as a magnet and will attach to your finger.

Re-crisp the limp celery

Trim the celery’s top and bottom, and if the root is still connected, cut it off. Next, place the celery stalks upright in a pitcher or jar filled with ice water to refresh their crispness. As soon as you get it home, you can also preserve asparagus and celery in a similar manner. Broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, and spinach can also be revived with the ice water method.

Create Crispy Bacon without the Mess in Step 6

The cast iron skillet is irrelevant. If you want to make a disposable bacon rack, line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil (or two layers of foil) that has been crimped at 1-inch intervals. Alternatively, if you have a wire rack, place it over the foil. The best, easiest, and cleanest method to cook bacon is in the oven. By elevating the bacon, you can keep it away from the fat and let hot air circulate around the strips while they fry and crisp.

Cut mushrooms into slices using an egg slicer (or Strawberries)

The chefs at Konbi are well aware of the fact that egg slicers are a cheap purchase that actually makes making egg salad much simpler. But it’s not a one-time use kitchen appliance! Also possible are flawless slices of button mushrooms or ripe strawberries.

Utilize a Microplane grater to grate burned bits.

If the bottom of your cookies happened to be a tiny bit burnt, use the grater to buff the charred side clean. (A Microplane is useful for shredding hard cheese, chocolate, citrus, chocolate, garlic, and spices. Further, down the list, there is advice on how to use it correctly.)

Dot Your Butter… Better

If a recipe calls for “dotting” with butter, such as in a fruit crisp or a casserole covered in breadcrumbs (where the butter adds richness and aids in browning), don’t cut it into tiny chunks that stick together (and to your knife)—grate chilled butter on the large holes of a flat or box grater to create uniform pieces that are simpler to distribute.

Seal Foods in Bags Using a MacGyvered Plastic Bottle

Using fewer plastic bottles is a noble objective, but if you do happen to have some, here is a terrific way to put them to use again. In addition, it provides a seal that is more dependable and durable than chip clips and twist ties. A detailed tutorial for this hack may be found here.