Kitchen Hacks: Nine Practical Kitchen Tricks Will Make You Enjoy Cooking Again!

I adore clever kitchen tricks. I appreciate anything that can make my life simpler. I’m going to share some tried-and-true cooking advice with you today. They are products I truly use and adore. Some of those I’ve used since I was a teenager! Okay, let’s move on to the hacks!

1 – Removing an eggshell fragment

Because it appeared too good to be true, I initially believed that this hack wouldn’t work. My mistake! To remove those troublesome small shards, just use a larger eggshell. It has a magical feeling.

2 – Use a spoon to skin a kiwi

Your kiwi must be ripe for this trick to work (not rock hard).

Slice a kiwi’s ends off first. Keeping the spoon as close to the skin as possible without piercing it, run it around the kiwi from under the skin outward. The skin will just slide straight off!

3 – Hands-free pouring

Since I was a teenager, I’ve used this cooking trick.

A zipped plastic storage bag should be wrapped around itself at the top. When you pour food into the bag, this keeps it open and sturdy.

4 – Neatly affix parchment paper to a pan.

This is something Christina of Dessert For Two taught me.

It’s difficult to cram parchment paper into a pan. Turn your pan upside down and cover the outside with parchment paper to prevent this. Imagine it as the packaging for a gift. All of the edges should be properly creased. Turn the pan and parchment paper over at this time. The parchment paper will go in perfectly, but you’ll need to move things around and make some adjustments.

5 – Rapidly soften the butter

Don’t worry if you forget to take the butter out of the fridge to soften. Cutting it into tiny pieces will help it soften more quickly. If you place it in a warm area of your kitchen, bonus points!

6 – Rapidly warm up the eggs to room temperature.

In a similar vein, you can quickly bring eggs to room temperature by putting them in a basin and covering them with extremely warm water (not hot). While preparing the remaining ingredients for your dish, let them sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

7 – Simple pomegranate seed removal

Using a wooden spoon makes it simple to remove the pomegranate’s arils, as I explained in my Pomegranate 101 piece. To begin, cut the pomegranate in half through the center. Then, while holding it over a bowl upside down, hit the back of it with a wooden spoon. Soon the seeds will sprout.

8 – Divide the muffin batter evenly.

To portion out muffin batter evenly, use an ice cream scoop. It is simple to transfer the batter to the muffin tin when using the kind with the trigger release; there is no need to struggle to remove the batter from a spoon.

Stop potatoes from browning.

My mother taught me how to do this. Potatoes can be peeled ahead of time by simply covering them with cold water to stop them from browning. If you put your potatoes in the fridge overnight, they might hold onto a little bit more water. However, you probably won’t be able to tell the difference if you’re cooking mashed potatoes with them.