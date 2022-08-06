Rv Hacks: 5 Rv Hacks to Make Life Easier!￼

Planning and preparation are essential for living on the road. Without it, your upcoming vacation can be a total flop. You might find yourself spending more time indoors than outside, enjoying the great outdoors, if you, for instance, are planning a cold-weather vacation but neglect to take additional blankets or jackets. We’ve compiled a list of RV hacks to make your life on the road simpler, so you can travel comfortably on your next adventure.

Simple Hand Cleaning

Each of us has experienced the need to wash our hands when camping. You could certainly enter the RV, bringing muck and grime with you, and wash your hands there. Of course, this makes the sink dirty as well. A bar of soap can also be placed in a pair of pantyhose and tied to the campsite’s water faucet as an alternative. This enables you to wash your hands and prevents the soap bar from vanishing or falling and bringing dirt with it.

Cleaner for Black Tanks

Clean black tanks allow you to go farther between fill-up stops and also stop unpleasant odors from seeping into your RV. Additionally, it stops the tank from backing up, which is disgusting and can result in significant financial loss. To easily clean your black tank, use a cup of borax with 1/2 cup of Calgon water softener. You make sure this combination of chemicals is safe, make sure to check your owner’s manual before you do this.

Dispatch the flies

The constant barrage of flies at the campground is one of the most unpleasant aspects. Once inside the RV, they land on your meals. Use a 1:1 mixture of Pine-Sol and water to clean everything to avoid this. As an added precaution, fill some storage bags with water and some coins. From your awning, hang these bags. You’ll be surprised at how the flies don’t even try to annoy you.

Insulate

Insulate the windows of your RV with bubble wrap. Just clean your windows, then put bubble wrap over them. You can use this to insulate your home as well. Give this advice a shot if you haven’t winterized your home yet.

LED tape

Some RVs do not have illuminated entry stairs. Investing in a roll of glow-in-the-dark tape and following the instructions are the simplest ways to make entering and exiting your RV in the dark safe.