Austin Butler Net Worth 2023: The Golden Globe Winner’s Life, Career and Family.

Actor, guitarist, and pianist Austin Butler is from the United States. He made appearances in the majority of television programmes before making a gradual transition to cinema and playing Lionel Scranton in a series of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide on Nickelodeon. He began to take his acting profession seriously after this. Let’s look at how Austin Butler spends his riches, while enjoying all the hard earned fame and royalty.

EARLY LIFE

Before we dive into his luxurious life, let’s see how it all started.

Austin Robert Butler, the son of aesthetician Lori Anne (née Howell), was born on August 17, 1991, in Anaheim, California. He was a background actor on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alongside his older sister Ashley, who was born in 1986.

Butler was introduced to a background acting management firm representative when he was thirteen. This individual assisted Butler in beginning his career in show business.

Butler attended a public school until the seventh grade, after which he quit to attend home school in order to fit his schedule around his job. Before taking the CHSPE to complete his regular high school education in the tenth grade, he maintained his homeschooling education.

CAREER

After appearing as an extra on various television shows, Butler eventually got his first permanent gig in 2005 as a background actor as Lionel Scranton on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide for two seasons.

Butler appeared as Derek Hanson, a guest character on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, opposite the actress Miley Cyrus, in May 2007. In September of the same year, he played Jake Krandle in the Nickelodeon show iCarly episode “iLike Jake.”

Alongside ,Butler played Jake Pearson in the family adventure film Aliens in the Attic (formerly titled They Came from Upstairs) from 20th Century Fox in July 2009.

Butler made a brief appearance on the NBC comedy Are You There, Chelsea? in the third episode, “Believe,” in which he played Luke, the lead singer of a band that the show’s titular Laura Prepon finds attractive. Butler appeared as a guest star on the NBC comedy Are You There, Che? in January 2012.

Butler joined the cast of the play Death of the Author at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, it was revealed in April 2014. He portrayed Bradley, a pre-law student who is about to graduate from a prestigious university with a double degree in political science and mathematics.

In The Shannara Chronicles, MTV‘s television adaptation of Terry Brooks’ book The Elfstones of Shannara, he debuted in 2016 as Wil Ohmsford.

NET WORTH

The estimated value of Austin Butler’s net worth is $5 million. He is well-known for his work on the television series Switched at Birth as James “Wilke” Wilkerson. Butler was introduced to a background acting management firm representative when he was thirteen. This individual assisted Butler in beginning his career in show business.

Austin Butler’s starting wage when he first began his profession was only $10,000 per episode. Austin Butler’s pay rose to $50,000 each episode as his career developed. Austin Butler currently receives a salary of more than $70,000 per episode.

Earned $250,000 for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Additionally, Austin Butler starred in “Dune: Part Two,” for which he received a fee of more than $100,000 each episode.

Austin Butler recently spent $70,000 USD on a Volvo XC40. Austin Butler also owns a $160,000 USD Jaguar Lexus GX. Austin Butler also owns an Alfa Romeo Giulia, a Lincoln Corsair, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

For now, Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Elvis at the 2023 Golden Globes, thus he channelled the King.

“Oh my goodness, I’m losing all of my words! I’m in this room with all of my heroes, and I’m just so grateful right now “Butler said, mentioning Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt. “You have turned in the most beautiful, meaningful work,” he told his fellow nominees, “and I am very thrilled and proud to be named among you.”

FAMILY & DATING LIFE

David Butler and Loria Anne are Austin Butler’s parents. His mother’s name is Loria Anne, an esthetician, and his father is David Butler, a businessman. In 2014, her mother passed away from cancer. His only sibling is. Ashley Butler, who is also a well-known actress, is his sister.

He is single and not married. Cody Kennedy was his girlfriend. They divorced in 2007 and Cody Kennedy is also an actor. Austin then started dating Anna Sophia Robb. Vanessa Hudgens, a Hannah Montana actress, has been dating Austin since 2011. They ended their lengthy romantic relationship in 2021. Currently, Austin is dating the model Kaia Gerber.