Bunny Meyer Net Worth 2022: The Real Flex of Her Income!

Biography of Bunny Meyer

Born on August 3, 1985, in the United States, Bunny Meyer is a well-known YouTuber. YouTuber and beauty vlogger Rachel “Bunny” Meyer (born August 3, 1985) goes by the pseudonym and YouTube handles grav3yardgirl. Capricorn is Bunny Meyer’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Over 8.3 million subscribers and 1.5 billion views are expected by May 2020. On June 6, 2016, Meyer collaborated with Tarte Cosmetics to produce her Swamp Queen make-up collection. The eyeshadow pallet and two lipsticks were available at a number of well-known cosmetics retailers, including Macy’s, Ulta, and Sephora.

Collection of cosmetics

Meyer collaborated with Tarte Cosmetics to produce her Swamp Queen make-up line on June 6th, 2016. The eyeshadow pallet and two lipsticks were available at a number of well-known cosmetics retailers, including Macy’s, Ulta, and Sephora. Tarte’s website crashed shortly after the goods were released because of an enormous amount of traffic.

Political opinions, ethnicity, and religion

The Net Worth of Bunny Meyer

Bunny Meyer is one of the wealthiest and most successful YouTubers, and he’s been featured in Forbes. We estimate that Bunny Meyer’s net worth is around $1.5 million. Her YouTube channel was founded in December 2010 and primarily featured films on her own personal paranormal encounters and visits to graveyards. A popular series called “Does This Thing Really Work?

” is a popular vlog series in which she tests out and analyses products that have been advertised on television, and it has become a popular vlog series in its own right. One of her most popular series, and the primary reason people recognize her, is the series. Meyer refers to her “Swamp Family” as a group of people that support her.

Career of Bunny Meyer

On December 2, 2010, she launched her YouTube channel, which now has 8.37 million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion views. Her YouTube channel primarily features recordings of her personal paranormal encounters and visits to graveyards. Later, she moved the focus to fashion and cosmetics. Does This Really Work? became a hit and won her acclaim.

As a result of Shane Dawson’s support, she has grown as an internet star. Tarte Cosmetics and Bunny worked on Swamp Queen’s make-up line. Ulta and Sephora were among the retailers to carry the line.

Bunny Meyer’s Personal Life and Relationships with Other People

On the personal front, she is currently involved with her long-term partner Dogman. For the past decade, Micah has been known as Dogman. During the performance of Romeo and Juliet, they initially came into contact. The two are open about their relationship on all of their social media sites, and it’s refreshing to see.

For the first time in a long time, she also shared photos of herself wearing a ring with the caption “From Dogman.” The couple has always maintained a close relationship and has never been the subject of any divorce rumors. It’s not clear if they were married or not, but she released a video in 2018 on how to shop for a wedding dress at the secondhand store.”

Summary

