What is Cole Bennett’s Net Worth 2022? Latest Updates on Cole’s Salary, Income, Bio & Career!

As a filmmaker, Bennett was born in the United States and grew up in New York City. As a business executive, video director, and director of music videos from the United States, he is also well-known in the industry.

Lyrical Lemonade, the multimedia brand he started while still in high school in 2013, has made him famous. Several musicians have benefited from his company’s success over the last decade. He has more than 20 million followers on social media. His YouTube channel alone has more than 15 million subscribers and 6 billion views.

Cole Bennett’s Career

While still a high school student in Plano, Illinois, Cole Bennett created Lyrical Lemonade as an online journal. His mother gave him the name of his site, along with a video camera, as a gift. For his work on Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2018, he gained a household name.

The video has been seen more than 590 million times on YouTube, making it his most popular. J. ‘Cole’ has worked with him on several projects, as has WIZ KHALIFA, Kanye West, and Eminem. To honor the memory of Juice WRLD, the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, Cole Bennett, spoke at the event on December 8, 2021.

For years, Lyrical Lemonade was credited with bringing Death Race For Love rapper Juice WRLD out of the shadows and into the limelight with the visuals for “All Girls Are The Same” and “Lucid Dreams.”

Cole Bennett’s net worth

Cole Bennett’s net worth is estimated at $2 million based on his YouTube earnings. Retail sales, high-profile collaborations, and successful music festivals undoubtedly make him worth more than his current estimated net worth.

Biography

Cole was born on the 14th of May in 1996. He was born in Illinois. While growing up in Plano, he and his two sisters resided in the same house. He’s a recent high school alum. He intended to go to DePaul University after high school. He decided on Digital Cinema as his major. He didn’t finish his sophomore year of high school. Lyrical Lemonade was his sole focus.

Influenced by Cole Bennett

Lyrical Lemonade is Cole Bennett’s video production studio as well as a twisted one-stop media and merchandise shop. Lyrical Lemonade is the creative force behind the viral videos of some of today’s hottest rising artists. After blogging about Chicago rappers, the Illinois filmmaker has collaborated with musicians including Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Pump, and more.

Cole Bennett’s other works

His company Lyrical Lemonade, which sold lemonade and other products, also existed. He thinks he can compete with Minute Maid and all the other lemonade and juice companies.

House of Cole Bennett & Cars

Located in Plano, Illinois, Cole Bennett’s 6,400-square-foot mansion is a luxurious residence. Cole Bennett paid $8 million for this home, which he now owns. Cole Bennett’s mansion has six bathrooms, four bedrooms, a large pool, and other amenities.

Lyrical Lemonade and Jordan Brand cooperated in 2020. Hoodies, sneakers, and long-sleeved tees were the only clothing options available. FTP and Lyrical Lemonade teamed up in April 2020. As well as these, the set included an orange juice can and other different types of clothing.

cars of cole Bentley

Earlier this month, Cole Bennett purchased a Jaguar F-TYPE for $220,000. Cole Bennett also owns a $130,000 USD Range Rover Velar. Cole Bennett owns a few other vehicles that are listed below.

The A6 is an Audi model.

The Jaguar XE

In short, Volvo’s XC40.

The Discovery by Land Rover

Most Commonly Asked Issues

Is there a relationship between Cole and anyone?

The data is not yet accessible.

Cole Bennett’s height is what?

He stands at a height of 6 ft 7 in (185 cm).

Is there any news about his well-being?

Do you know what I mean?

How much money does Cole have in the bank?

He has a net worth of $2,000,000.

What is Cole’s significance?

He is well-known for his accomplishments as a business executive as well as a videographer.