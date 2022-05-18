Is Cheryl Scott Still Engaged? Cheryl Married Her Long Term Boyfriend, Dante Deiana!

As the ABC 7 Eyewitness News’ principal meteorologist, Cheryl Scott has become a household name in the United States. She began working for the station in 2014, after previously working for NBC 5 in Chicago and other stations.

The life story of Cheryl Scott

Cheryl Scott was born on January 29th, 1985, somewhere in the state of New Jersey. Her mother, Marie Picciano Scott, gave birth to her together with her two older brothers, Kevin and Brian. As of today, the name of her father and the nature of her relationship with him are unknown. Cheryl Scott was reared in Waterford, Camden County, the daughter of a single mother and a father who worked as a truck driver.

She was an outlier as a child, focusing her energies on a budding fascination with science and athletics. She joined the school’s track and field team right once after starting high school at Paul VI High School, where she soon demonstrated her speed. Although she was not as talented at soccer as at track and field, she was a devoted sports fan and engaged in the sport, even if she was not as good at it. Her favorite

team is the Philadelphia Eagles, which she follows avidly as a sports fan. Her achievements on the racing track eventually earned her a scholarship to Brown University, where she studied Geological Science and graduated in 2007. After three more years of schooling, she graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in meteorology.

Cheryl Scott is Engaged to

During a charity event in Chicago, Scott married her long-term boyfriend, Dante Deiana. They first met in 2016 and began dating in 2017. After two years, they decided to commit to one another. They proposed in July of last year and got married on the summit of Haleakala volcano in Maui, Hawaii, at the end of the year.

Cheryl Scott Career

Cheryl scott previously worked as a weekend forecaster for WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, an NBC affiliate. When a series of tornadoes ravaged Knoxville in April of that year, she was thrust into the public eye. Following the tragedy, Scott worked with the Red Cross as a volunteer, not only to offer viewers with essential updates on storm developments but also to deliver life-saving safety tips.

As a weekend weathercaster in Erie, Pennsylvania in 2007, she also forecasted for a 24-hour Caribbean Weather Channel. At WCAU-NBC 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she began as an intern in 2006. She now serves on the American Red Cross Board of Directors. She got accepted into Brown University’s Division I track team and graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Sciences.

Mississippi State University awarded her a certificate in Meteorology in 2010.

She likes to travel, spend time outdoors, watch movies, and play with her Beagle Lola when she has free time. Her life has always revolved around sports. Despite the fact that she is no longer a track runner, she enjoys working out and watching sports, particularly the NFL, NHL, and MLB.

Who is the man she’s been seeing lately?

Dante Deiana, Cheryl’s boyfriend and fiance is engaged to her. Dante hails from Massachusetts and works as a disc jockey. Her partner, the resident DJ of Barstool Sports, is professionally known as Dante The Don. In addition to his employment as a sound engineer for the Chicago Cubs, he has worked as a DJ at Kiss Fm and SiriusXM. Entrepreneurial boyfriend: Cheryl Scott’s boyfriend FWD Day and Night club’s entertainment director and Magnolia Café + Donuts’s business partner. For his part, he is Tally App’s senior VP of Marketing and Brand Management.

