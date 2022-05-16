Reid Hoffman Net Worth 2022: Personalization on The Increase-Check out Now!

He is an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a net worth of $3 billion. A venture capitalist and LinkedIn co-founder, he is perhaps best recognized for his work with Greylock Partners. Reid had 14.5 million shares of LinkedIn when Microsoft bought the company for $29 billion in 2012. Reid’s stake in LinkedIn was worth $2.8 billion as a result of Microsoft’s $192 per share acquisition of the company.

Reid Hoffman was born in Palo Alto, California, on August 5, 1967. Prior to joining LinkedIn, Reid worked his way up the ranks at PayPal, eventually achieving the position of Executive Vice President. Hoffman was in charge of all external contacts (including payments infrastructure), commercial development, international, government, and legal matters at PayPal.

One of the driving forces behind eBay’s acquisition of the company was his work with Intuit, Visa, and MasterCard. Hoffman founded the online dating service SocialNet before joining PayPal in 1998, which some consider being the first online social network.

Reid Hoffman Early Life

As a result of his parent’s divorce and subsequent move to Berkeley with his young sister Deanna, Reid Hoffman was raised in Palo Alto. The tabletop roleplaying games that he loved as a kid led to his first paid work as an editor for the Oakland, California-based game firm Chaosium when he was 12 years old.

Reid Hoffman attended Putney School in Vermont, where he studied philosophy and harvested maple syrup as a teenager. After graduating from high school, he went on to study cognitive science and symbolic systems at Stanford University. Wolfson College at Oxford University, where Hoffman received an MSt in philosophy in 1993, was the next university he attended.

Reid Hoffman’s Net Worth

One of the most well-known early investors on Facebook was Reid Hoffman. His friend Mark Pincus’ gaming startup Zynga, which he invested in early on, was another one of his many investments.

Life in the Private Sector

In 2004, Hoffman and his wife Michelle Yee moved to Seattle, where they now live. Hoffman serves on the boards of organizations including Kiva and Endeavor, as well as the New America think tank. Code for America, Alloy, and OpenAI are just a few of the organizations that he has helped finance, as well as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and HimforHer.

Hoffman is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a pro-immigration lobbying group FWD.us, and a donor to the Mayday PAC and the campaigns of Democratic politicians such as David Chiu and Matt Dunne.

Reynold Hoffman’s Bio

On August 5, 1967, Reid Hoffman was born in the United States. LinkedIn’s co-founder and former CTO. Reid Hoffman is a Leo, according to astrology. He is an American online entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author. Hoffman was a co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn, a business-oriented social network used largely for professional networking purposes. In addition to Greylock Partners, he serves as an advisor to the venture capital firm. Hoffman was listed as the #1349th richest person in the world by Forbes in 2019, with a fortune of $1.8 billion.

He got married to Michelle Yee. Theophilus Adam Wylie, the president of Indiana University, was his grandpa. As a kid, Hoffman was a big fan of tabletop roleplaying games. As a 12-year-old, he worked as an editor for the game business Chaosium, which was situated near his home in Oakland. On the box of Chaosium’s RuneQuest role-playing game Borderlands (1982), Hoffman’s name was featured with game creators Steve Perrin, Sandy Petersen, and Greg Stafford. Despite being just 14 years old at the time.