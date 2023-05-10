Animal Control Has Been Picked up For a Second Season at Fox!

We have some exciting news for everyone looking forward to a second season of Animal Control on Fox! Fox has recently canceled a number of sitcoms, but they are not doing so with the Joel McHale comedy. Season 2 is on the way!

Following is what Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn had to say about the decision in a statement:

We are overjoyed that Animal Control received such a positive response from our viewers. Along with our creative team, [executive producers] Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, and Tad Quill, as well as a variety of wild animal method actors, the incredibly talented ensemble cast, which is captained by Joel McHale, has produced a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm week after week.

Although there was some hope that Animal Control would return, Fox is still going through a transitional period. Furthermore, we doubt that filming for this show is ever the simplest in the world. How is that possible when you frequently work with so many animal performers? As everyone tries to accommodate their special co-stars, there are difficulties left and right.

Even though we know the show is renewed

When it comes to a launch date, there are still a lot of unanswered questions! We would love to see some form of official news on that soon, but at the moment, we’re just not in possession of it. That might alter in the coming days.

The writers’ strike, which may end up postponing the premiere by a significant amount of time, is another issue that is really essential right now. At the very least, for the time being, we must get ready for this. The industry is experiencing one of its most uncertain periods in a while.

