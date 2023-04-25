Episode 10 of Season 5 of Magnum PI Ratings: Hope during the hiatus?

For the final time this spring, we have live ratings for Season 5 of Magnum PI to report on. So what are the main lessons learned this time?

Let’s start off by looking at the numbers. According to early live+same-day ratings, Charlie Foxtrot last night attracted 3 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 age group. This is a little below normal for the majority of the season thus far, but it is not that shocking.

Getting viewers to watch live can be challenging as outdoor activities become increasingly essential as spring progresses. Also competing were East New York, Succession, Yellowjackets, NBA Playoffs, and many other teams.

When seen as a whole, the first half of season 5 had a solid performance with over 3.3 million live+same-day viewers per week and an average demo rating of 0.3 (and we will talk more about this later this week). Without taking into account DVR ratings and Peacock streams, this represents a huge improvement in this timeslot compared to where NBC was one year ago.

We’re sure there was some hesitancy when the network initially opted to terminate the show, and that hesitancy was understandable. You can never be sure if anything will be a success or not. Nevertheless, viewers came over, and in our opinion, they have immensely profited from having one of the most fervent fan bases out there.

So What S Next?

We do think that NBC is already assessing the performance of the series across all parameters, and we do tend to assume that they would like to start filming season 6 of the show as soon as feasible!

We’re waiting to see what happens with that, but one potential complication in all of this might be a writer’s strike that could start as early as next week across the TV industry. (Side note: The writers are deserving of whatever they are requesting.)

Be content and proud of where things are right now, halfway into the season.

What Do You Think About the Ratings for The First Half of Magnum Pi Season 5 at Present?

What Do You Think About the Ratings for The First Half of Magnum Pi Season 5 at Present?