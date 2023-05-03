Not Dead Yet Season 2: Has ABC Renewed or dropped it?

Is there a possibility that Not Dead Yetseason 2 will be renewed once the finale airs tonight on ABC? Or will this be the final season of the Gina Rodriguez series?

It’s important to note right away that the writers’ strike is now causing a lot of turmoil in the television industry. While we don’t believe that this will immediately affect whether or not a show is renewed, it may have a significant impact on when a show returns to the air.

It’s important to remember that ABC has not made up its mind regarding ordering additional episodes of Not Dead Yet. We believe they will make an effort to reach a conclusion in the upcoming weeks, but even if it does, we could have to wait until 2024 to see it. A portion of that is attributable to the aforementioned WGA strike, while a different portion can simply be related to whatever the network decides to do regarding its schedule.

The good news is that there is at least a probability for it to return based just on the stats. Rodriguez is a well-known celebrity who already has a fan base, and ABC has a solid track record of developing comedies over time.

There may also be a perception that this program pairs well with Abbott Elementary, particularly given the fact that neither of these programs fully fits the network’s recent programming trends. They have a revitalizing quality.

Additionally, ghosts are somewhat popular right now! Even though the ghosts on Not Dead Yet differ slightly from those on Ghost on CBS, the overall theme is the same. We are confident that there will be enough room for additional stories at the end of this season.

Read More: Matt Czuchry Is Finally Confirmed for American Horror Story Season 12!

Do You Want to See a Not Dead Yet Season 2 Renewal At ABC?

Make sure to share right away in the comments section attached! After you’ve done that, keep in mind to check back frequently for any additional updates that we do not want you to miss.