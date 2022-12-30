Get Kyle Richards’ Thick Lashes with Her Favorite Mascara for Just $8!

Due to our affiliate relationships, Us Weekly may be compensated for some links to goods and services.

Not all mascara is made equally. While some cosmetics cause fallout and clumpy lashes, others transfer smoothly. We don’t want to develop dark bags under our eyes and end up appearing like raccoons!

When it comes to color, volume, length, or longevity, each product takes a distinct approach. Even better than sex mascara, there is waterproof and sky-high mascara. If only we could find an affordable mascara that does it all, don’t forget that most tubes need to be changed out every few months.

Kyle Richards is knowledgeable about living in style. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress, however, combines her high-end aesthetic with budget-friendly staples and frequently makes appearances on Amazon Live to suggest reasonable goods.

Read More: They Said Yes! See Which Stars Have Gotten Engaged This Year.!

Richards always has a beautiful appearance, so we were curious to find out her beauty tips, especially what kind of mascara she wears. Well, according to Bravo, the Halloween Kills actress gives her eyelashes a drugstore brand! And right now, Amazon is selling this exact same mascara for $8.

Purchase the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara at Amazon for only $8 (regularly $9)!

Please take note that while current as of January 18, 2022, pricing is not guaranteed.

A long-lasting product without clumping, smudging, flaking, or fading is The Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara. This well-liked product has lash tint technology that permanently darkens natural eyelashes after use. When you have such dramatic mascara, who needs to have their lashes tinted?

The flat side of the Revlon brush fanned out lashes while the curving side gives a tonne of volume. This top-rated mascara is available in washable and waterproof versions, and it lasts up to 24 hours. daylong wear.

Read More: Beach Beauties! Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Enjoy a Vacation in St. Barts.!

Purchase the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara at Amazon for only $8 (regularly $9)!

Please take note that while current as of January 18, 2022, pricing is not guaranteed.

According to numerous reviews, this Revlon mascara gives the appearance of fake lashes. One customer said, “My lashes look wonderful like I’m wearing some extensions.

” I love the ability to make my lashes look long and almost unreal, just fantastic, gushed another client. I’ve tried every mascara under the sun, and this one is the best, according to one customer. You name it, I’ve tried it—expensive ones, ones from the drugstore. By far, the most effective product and brush I’ve used is from Revlon.

Richards’ luxury handbags may be out of our price range, but we can definitely buy her mascara. Try the Revlon So Ferocious Big Bad Lash Mascara for fierce length and volume.

Read More: Brandi Glanville: I Know ‘Nothing’ About Potential ‘RHOBH’ Return

Score RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’s Favorite Lip Glosses in The World

See It! Purchase the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara at Amazon for only $8 (regularly $9)! Please take note that while current as of January 18, 2022, pricing is not guaranteed.