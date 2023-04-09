Episode 4 of Season 4 of Succession: Will Logan Roy be Buried Soon?

The fourth episode of Season 4 of Succession will air on HBO the following week. Does this portend Logan Roy’s funeral?

According to everything we are currently hearing and witnessing, it most definitely does appear like such a time is approaching. In actuality, this is going to happen as early as next week.

Even though we can’t guarantee that you’ll be at the funeral the following week, it seems likely that we will be there. In fact, it seems as though Brian Cox nearly filmed a phony sequence to leave viewers guessing about what would happen.

Here are some quotes from the actor, who discussed this topic in a recent interview with Deadline:

They planned to stage a phony scenario with me at the church on the day of my funeral in order to confuse the crowd.

However, they were out of time, it was tough for them to shoot in that chapel, and there was a lot of material they needed to cover. They didn’t even need to stage a scene with Logan Roy because it wouldn’t have been included in the performance. I was therefore on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church—I can’t remember whose church it was—uptown, when they called and told me I didn’t need to enter right away.

Cox concluded by saying that although keeping this secret was one of his biggest decisions, he is now very glad that he did. We’ll be the first to say that what happened completely rocked us!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Logan s funeral moving into Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO?

Share now in the comments if you want to! Once you’ve done that, keep coming back for a few more updates later on.

(Photo: HBO.)

Jessica BunBun wrote this article