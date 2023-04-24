Rabbit Hole Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: The Final Before the Finish!

You will witness something monumental in Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 7 the next week. Remember where we are right now, after all! There are still a lot of stories to be told even though there are just two episodes left.

Remember the current situation first and foremost. Although John Weir has finally discovered the full scope of Crowley’s scheme, what can he realistically do at this point?

Senator Evers was murdered, and we already know why: She was converted into a martyr for his cause, which will guarantee that her measure is passed. In essence, Crowley will have access to a vast amount of data, allowing him to further subjugate the planet.

A series called Rabbit Hole serves as another reminder of some of the risky ways in which people might exert control. This kind of warfare would not have occurred decades before, but it is extremely deadly today. This show is about a conflict involving technology, and John is beginning to see just how interconnected everything is—just look at what happened to Miles, for instance!

Because there are so many other political thrillers out there right now, we do believe that it took some time for Rabbit Hole to stand out from the crowd. However, there are several things being done here that no other show can really carry off—consider the drama, the intensity, and, of course, Kiefer Sutherland’s star power, which serves as the show’s anchor.

Is There Room for A Season 2?

We like to believe so, but a lot of that will depend much on how the rest of this season plays out. Since Paramount+ withholds rating data from the public, we are forced to make educated guesses.

