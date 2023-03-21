Season 3 Episode 3 of Ted Lasso: “4-5-1” with Significant Adjustments.

Let’s simply say that they should prepare for issues right now. There should be more people from the other side of the globe as well. Ted’s personal life is about to undergo some significant changes, some of which we first witnessed in the premiere.
- Jamie has doubts, but Richmond adapts to a fascinating transformation. Ted finds out that something fresh is also happening in Kansas.
- Recall that there are twelve episodes in this season and that none of them will appear to be as independent as those we saw in the previous one. We hope that you are ready for everything that is going to happen, from beginning to end, including a gratifying conclusion. (Well, let’s hope it’s gratifying.)
The Big Story Right Now with Zava
At the conclusion of episode 2, when he made the decision to join Richmond, it was almost immediately apparent that he would bring a large ego to the group. The fact that Jamie Tartt recognizes so much of himself in him is perhaps one of the reasons why he is so hesitant to embrace him. Imagine a person who believes they are superior to everyone, but Jamie has changed. Zava says no.
What are you the most excited to see right now as we lead into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+?
