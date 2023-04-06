Season 3 Episode 5 of Ghost Is Titled “Monet Digs Deep” in Power Book II

You’ll be able to watch Power Book II: Ghostseason 3 episode 5 on Starz the following week. What are the major events then? What cause for concern might there be?

We are genuinely enthusiastic right now about the simmering of a few key story threads that we have already seen develop over time. This involves learning whether Monet is genuinely going to discover more about Zeke.

Will she really learn everything throughout the course of this episode? Consider that to be one of the more significant mysteries that are yet unsolved. A shed may learn a lot more information, which might lead to general pandemonium and perhaps put Lorenzo in the middle of the figurative gunfire.

The complete Power Book II: Ghostseason 3 episode 5 synopsis is provided below, along with some further information about what will happen next:

Tariq, Brayden, and Effie travel to Milan as part of a business agreement. After Davis gives her more details about Zeke’s death, Monet continues her investigation. Saxe intensifies his search for the secrets Jenny is keeping.

Of course, you know that things can be messy the more involved someone like Milan becomes in the narrative. The same is true for Jenny and/or Saxe. She is likely concealing Lauren’s continued existence at this time. This is her strength, and she is aware that no one else can learn about it.

We should also remind you that the season will be halfway through when we wrap up this episode. From this point forward, we have a tendency to believe that things will only become weirder, and there is something amusing about that.

