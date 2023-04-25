The Mandalorian a Recent Addition to Disney+? New Season 4 Expectations!

Is The Mandaloriannew this week on Disney+? After what you saw last week, we do think things have been set up rather interesting! Din Djarin now may be doing some tangential work for the New Republic, Mandalore now has more stability, and the future is wide open for more adventures.
Rather interestingly, though, there was no enormous cliffhanger for season 4, even though Jon Favreau has already put it on the record that he has already filmed all of season 3.
The real question at this point is simply when we’re going to have a chance to see more of Mando s adventures. There is a live-action movie also in development featuring characters from this era of the Star Wars universe, but there is no real timeline for a lot of this as of yet.
In the end, we do think that we’re going to be waiting for over a year to see new episodes, and it could be even longer than that. The Mandalorian is one of those shows that do take a long time to make and for a number of different reasons.
Not only does it take a while to film, but it requires a lot of post-production due to the special effects. Disney+ also has a lot of other shows to get through, so they probably will not need to hurry anything along.
What are you the most excited to see on The Mandalorian as we approach season 4?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.