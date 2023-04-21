When Season 2 Episode 6 of Yellowjackets Will Be Back on Showtime!

While it would be wonderful to get the Melanie Lynskey series back on the air next week, that’s just not happening, so we should just start by sharing some of the terrible news to get things started. You have a week off from Showtime, and on May 7th, episode 6 is currently scheduled to air. Apart from the fact that the episode is called Qui, not much is known about it yet.

So why was this show suspended in the middle of the current season? We completely understand if you do have a such question. The fact that we are in this situation is a little perplexing, but keep in mind this: The show’s Showtime premiere took place only a short while after filming was finished.

You might argue that they need extra time to finish up parts of the rest of the season in post-production just on the basis of this. Could you truly hold them responsible if such were the case? We most certainly couldn’t from where we were standing.

Now that has been established, it goes without saying that we still have a ton of questions about Lottie, Javi, the two timelines, and where everything ultimately leads. It would be fantastic to have a bit more information in due course, but let’s just say we’ll have to wait a little while for that.