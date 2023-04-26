Will Trent Season 1 Episode 13 (The Series End) Promo: Is Angie Dead?

As you get prepared for the Will Trentseason 1 finale on ABC this coming week, let s just look towards the big question now. Is Angie actually going to die over the course of It?

If you watched the promo that aired following last night s new episode, we 100% understand anyone who is even remotely a little bit concerned. However, we still feel somewhat hopeful even in spite of what we saw.

It almost seems too predictable that this would be the character to write off, especially with Will being told that a body has been found that could very well match her description.

What we know right now is rather simple: She has been captured, and it is absolutely clear at the moment that she is in a great deal of danger. Anything, in theory, could happen, but we remain hopeful.

In our mind at the moment, the worst-case scenario is actually rather simple: That there is some sort of cliffhanger and with that in mind, the producers don t us a good answer until the other side of the hiatus. We just hope that no matter what happens here, the finale is an exciting celebration of everything that we’ve had all season.

Read More: When Season 2 Episode 6 of Yellowjackets Will Be Back on Showtime!

What do you most want to see on the Will Trent season 1 finale when it airs on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.