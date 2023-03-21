Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9’s Teaser Has Been Taken Down.

Want to learn more about the massive enigma surrounding Yellowstone season five episode 9 on the Paramount Network? Well, it has to do with the show’s ever-so-quiet admission that it probably won’t return this summer as originally anticipated.

For those who are unaware, the network released a teaser earlier this year revealing the aforementioned return-date frame following season 5 episode 8. We can see their motivation: They had a good reason for expecting the show to return at this time, and they also wanted to provide viewers with some kind of timetable so they wouldn’t have to rely solely on their imagination.

But this is where things start to get a little bit more intriguing. The initial teaser advertising the summer return date has been covertly deleted from the show’s official YouTube, as noted by Whiskey Riff, and it is now marked unlisted.

(You may still view it here, although it is no longer highlighted on the channel’s original page.) This indicates that they are fairly certain that season 5 won’t be coming during this time frame.

Why the delay?

There are indications that the show’s and Kevin Costner’s stated schedule troubles are true. There is obviously some sort of impasse going on here behind the scenes, even though many of the reports out there might not be entirely factual (at least according to the actor’s attorney). Keep in mind that Yellowstone was initially planned to resume production this month, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

There is currently no official announcement on the return date of the show, but we anticipate having more information available in the upcoming months. Even though we believe that all will be out in the end, we could first have to wait a very long time.

When do you want to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on the Paramount Network?

Check out more information on Yellowstone, such as additional specifics about the lengthy wait.