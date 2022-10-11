‘Elite’: Ian Wright and Nuno Tavares Wowed by One Arsenal Player v Liverpool!

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal received plaudits from Ian Wright and Nuno Tavares on Instagram for his performance against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night in the Premier League.

Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-2 yesterday in North London.

In the very first minute, Martinelli gave the Gunners the lead.

The 21-year-old forward from Brazil made an assist on Arsenal’s second goal as well.

Martinelli has been hailed as elite by Arsenal great Ian Wright and 22-year-old Portuguese left-back Tavares, who is now on loan at Marseille from the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Heroics vs Liverpool Praised

Exciting Talent

Gabriel Martinelli is a major player at Arsenal and, in our opinion, a tremendously exciting talent.

The Brazilian is now in excellent form and has made himself known as one of the first names on the Arsenal roster.

In nine Premier League games for Arsenal so far this year, Martinelli has scored four goals and contributed two assists.

This season, Arsenal hopes to place in the top four of the Premier League standings and may potentially contend for the championship.

The Arsenal team also takes part in the UEFA Europa League.

We believe Martinelli will need to perform at the top of his game the entire season if Mikel Arteta’s team is to succeed.