Fifa 23 World Cup Mode Update: Release Date, Teams, New Fut Cards, and The Ultimate Soundtrack.!

This November, international football once again commands attention. Qatar will host the 22nd FIFA World Cup this year, which will be the first time the competition has been held there.

In addition to other favorites like Belgium and Brazil, the defending champions France will endeavor to defend their 2018 glory. And of course, there is England, who will be attempting to win the competition this year after failing to do so since 1960.

This also implies that FIFA 23, the last EA football game to use the “FIFA” moniker, will get a new World Cup mode this month before the competition begins on Nov. 20. The following information will help you get ready for the major World Cup update in the game.

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Release Time

FIFA 23 will finally feature the eagerly anticipated World Cup mode on November 9 while the FIFA Ultimate Team update with new card packs will be made available on November 11 at 10:00 PT/13:30 ET/18:00 GMT.

Online competitions and a World Cup Live match type, which lets you play previous or current matches as the actual tournament advances, are also included in the FIFA 23 World Cup game. Check out the trailer below for a preview of what the new World Cup update will bring to the game:

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Teams

You can play as one of the 32 countries who have qualified for Qatar 2022 in FIFA 23’s World Cup mode if you desire a realistic simulation of the competition. The breakdown of the group is as follows:

Group A: Senegal, the Netherlands, Qatar, Ecuador, and

England, Iran, the United States, and Wales make up Group B.

Related: Who Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk Engaged To? Athlete Joanna Jedrzejczyk Was Engaged to Be Married to Przemyslaw Buta!

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Cards

Group C: Mexico, Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and

Yaya Tour (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 87)

(Ivory Coast/Premier League, 87) Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 86)

(South Korea/Premier League, 86) Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 88)

(Portugal/ Premier League, 88) Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 87)

(Italy/Serie A, 87) Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 86)

(USA/MLS, 86) Diego Forl n (Uraguay/LaLiga, 88)

(Uraguay/LaLiga, 88) Lucio (Brazil/Bundesliga, 89)

(Brazil/Bundesliga, 89) Rafael M rquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 88)

(Mexico/LaLiga, 88) Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 88)

(Argentina/Premier League, 88) Peter Crouch (Premier League, 85)

(Premier League, 85) Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 87)

(Sweden/Serie A, 87) Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 87)

(Australia/Premier League, 87) Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 86)

(Netherlands/Premier League, 86) Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 86)

(France/Ligue 1, 86) Jean-Pierre Papin (France/Ligue 1, 89)

(France/Ligue 1, 89) Rudi V ller (Germany/Serie A, 89)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 86)

(Spain/LaLiga, 86) W odzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 86)

(Poland/Eredivisie, 86) Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 85)

(Saudi Arabia/SPL, 85) Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 87)

(Japan/Serie A, 87) Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 89)

(Spain/LaLiga, 89) Abedi Pele (Ghana, Ligue 1, 89)

(Ghana, Ligue 1, 89) David Ginola (France/Ligue 1, 89)

(France/Ligue 1, 89) Jurgen Kohler (Germany/Bundesliga, 89)

(Germany/Bundesliga, 89) Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 88)

(Nigeria/Premier League, 88) Antonio Di Matale (Italy/Serie A, 88)

(Italy/Serie A, 88) Mario Gomez (Germany/Bundesliga, 88)

(Germany/Bundesliga, 88) Diego Milito (Argentina/Serie A, 88)

(Argentina/Serie A, 88) Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 87)

(England/Premier League, 87) Ivan Cordoba (Columbia/Serie A, 87)

(Columbia/Serie A, 87) Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 87)

(Mexico/MLS, 87) Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 86)

(Ireland, Premier League, 86) Ole Gunnar Solkjaer (Norway/Premier League, 86)

(Norway/Premier League, 86) Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 86)

(Sweden/Premier League, 86) Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia/LaLga, 86)

(Russia/LaLga, 86) Jerzy Dudek (Poland/Premier League, 86)

(Poland/Premier League, 86) Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 86)

(Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 86) Lars Ricken (Germany/Bundesliga, 85)

(Germany/Bundesliga, 85) Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 85)

(Australia/Premier League, 85) Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 85)

Tunisia, France, Australia, Denmark, and Group D

Related: Who is Aoc Engaged To? She and Riley Roberts Her Long Term Lover Are Now Engaged!

FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan make up Group E.

Group F: Morocco, Belgium, Canada, and Croatia

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Camerun make up Group G.