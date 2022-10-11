Gary Neville Gushes About a “Tenacious” Arsenal Player, Saying, “He Sparks the Fans”

After watching Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in action against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League, Gary Neville gushed about him on his podcast.

In a Sunday night matchup in North London, Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2.

Saka, a versatile player who can play as a left-back, winger, or midfielder, scored two goals.

The 21-year-old England international scored in stoppage time in the first half.

Saka then scored from the penalty spot in the second half.

Neville, a former Manchester United star, expressed his admiration.

Related:Steve Parish’s Honest Judgement on Leeds Following Crystal Palace!

Gary Neville on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Neville described Saka as a talented, hardworking young man. He just seems to want the ball all the time when you watch him play.

“Everything you would want in a young wide player, he works back and is tenacious. He is enthusiastic, he brings life to the crowd, and he sparks the crowd. He is a superb player who plays at a very high level.

Exciting Talent

Bukayo Saka, one of the top young players now playing, is crucial to Arsenal in our opinion.

Saka is one of the first names on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet when healthy and available.

The 21-year-old never hesitates to get the ball, scores goals, makes plays, take penalties, track back, and work hard.

Arsenal is a better team with Saka on the field because he is a gem of a football player.

The youngster has contributed four assists and three goals to Arsenal’s Premier League total through nine games this year.

This season, Saka will play a significant role for Arsenal as the Gunners pursue Premier League and UEFA Europa League success.