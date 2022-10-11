Gary Neville Offers Arsenal Title Judgement, Makes Manchester City Prediction

According to Gary Neville’s podcast, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will win the Premier League this year, not Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The former Manchester United great thought Arsenal played well in their 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Sports analyst predicts that Manchester City will defeat Arsenal to win the Premier League this year.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Gary Neville on The Title Race

Let’s be very clear, Neville remarked, “I don’t think they will win the league.” In the end, I believe Manchester City will win this league by a street.

Who Will Be the Champion?

We believe that Manchester City will easily win the Premier League title this year, but Arsenal should not be discounted just yet.

Erling Haaland, one of the most potent strikers, plays for City, who have perhaps the finest team in England.

Arsenal may be leading the Premier League standings right now, but they are a very young team that is continually evolving and expanding.

In every position on the football field, City has seasoned professionals of the highest caliber.

