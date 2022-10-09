Mesut Ozil Was Extremely Impressed by One Arsenal Player versus Liverpool

After watching Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in action against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday in the Premier League, Mesut Ozil sent him a message on Twitter.

The versatile Saka, who can play as a midfielder, winger, or wingback, greatly pleased the former playmaker for Arsenal during the Gunners’ 3-2 victory against Liverpool at home today.

The 21-year-old international for England scored twice.

The first one came in stoppage time of the first half, while the second one was scored in the 76th minute from the penalty spot.

Related: £49m Liverpool Player at Arsenal: ‘Worst News Possible’

Arsenal and Bukayo Saka, According to Mesut Ozil

Just love for my boy @BukayoSaka87

Rocking the Premier League … #YaGunnersYa #ARSLIV — Mesut zil (@M10) October 9, 2022

Impressive performance

In our opinion, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka played outstandingly against Liverpool tonight at the Emirates Stadium in North London’s Premier League.

Although Saka scored two significant goals, Gabriel Martinelli was the better player and certainly the finest footballer on the field.

For the English teenager to take the penalty shot against one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Alisson must have been incredibly difficult.

However, he doubted the Liverpool star.

with ease.

Arsenal is a better team when Saka is on the right wing because he is a true gem.