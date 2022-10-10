Steve Parish’s Honest Judgement on Leeds Following Crystal Palace!

Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, gave Jesse Marsch of Leeds United praise on Twitter following their match on Sunday.

At Selhurst Park in London’s Premier League yesterday, Palace defeated Leeds 2-1.

After Brenden Aaronson hit the post and Pascal Struijk drove in, Patrick Vieira’s team had already succumbed.

Odsonne Edouard’s header from Michael Olise’s free kick gave Palace the lead again in the 24th minute.

In the 76th minute, Eberechi Eze scored what turned out to be the Eagles’ winning goal.

Following the game, Palace chairman Parish lauded Leeds, calling the West Yorkshire team “very dangerous and active.”

Leeds United, According to Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish

A tough test today against a very dangerous and energetic @leedsunited team – showed real character to come back capped by a great team winner brilliantly finished by @ebere10 @ Selhurst Park https://t.co/EeacJ109yS — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) October 9, 2022

Disappointing Result

Leeds United will likely be disappointed by the loss to Crystal Palace in London, in our opinion.

Despite the fact that it was an away game, Leeds managed to get ahead.

The Whites then gave Palace a chance to rejoin the contest.

Leeds and Palace are both battling for their Premier League lives, therefore the Whites will feel like they deserved all three points from the match.

With regard to Palace, the Eagles will be extremely encouraged by their victory over Leeds.