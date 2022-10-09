The Bbc Commentator Predicts that Leeds United Will Be Relegated: "They Will Be"

After today’s play at Selhurst Park in London versus Crystal Palace, Sam Parkin stated on BBC Sport that Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United will not be dropped from the Premier League.

Today in the Premier League, Leeds was defeated 2-1 by Palace away from home.

In the game in London, the West Yorkshire club actually took the lead.

However, Palace mounted a comeback and ultimately won the game with a total of three points.

Leeds currently sits in position 14 in the Premier League standings after eight games and nine points.

Only three points separate Jesse Marsch’s team from the bottom-three spots.

Palace, like Leeds, faces the possibility of being demoted to the Championship at the end of the current campaign.

With nine points from eight games, Patrick Vieira’s team is only three points above the relegation zone and now sits in 15th place in the standings.

Sam Parkin, who played for Chelsea from 1997 to 2002 and spent time on loan at Millwall, thinks Leeds won’t be relegated.

Relegation Odds for Leeds United

According to Parkin, Leeds has demonstrated their ability to upset the elite teams in this division. They will be alright as long as they can maintain consistency and place the forward players in better positions with time. They currently outperform several of the teams in the division, but today’s result was definitely the right one.