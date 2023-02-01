Blow Dryers, Lip Masks, and Other Top 2023 Beauty Product Launches.

Let’s discuss beauty! It’s time to update your vanities now that the new year has arrived. By adding more of the newest, most talked-about products that the top companies have to offer to your rotation in 2023, you can show your skin, hair, and body some more love.

But with so many skincare and makeup choices, taking care of oneself might seem like an overwhelming undertaking. Thankfully, Us Weekly Stylish has already done the hard work.

For your convenience, we’ve tried and tested the newest and best products. While the list below will expand over the coming months, there are currently a few fresh and noteworthy products that should be added to your basket right away.

We are completely smitten with beauty tools here at Us. We’re discussing sculpting bars, gua sha stones, facial rollers, and more. When Tracee Ellis Ross‘ hair brand, Pattern Beauty, unveiled its first-ever heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer, on January 9, she put her own spin on a classic.

Along with its stylish caramel color, the dryer includes a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb, a concentrator nozzle, and a brush attachment. In order to produce silky hair without heat damage, the drier is made for curls, coils, and tight textures.

Read More: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Other A-Listers Discuss Getting Vasectomy Procedures.

Prior to the product’s introduction, Ross, who founded Pattern Beauty in 2019 and has long been outspoken about wanting to develop goods for women of color, spoke with Vogue about the launch.

TheGirlfriendsalum said of the device, “[It’s] a component of my original mission; little did I know it would take two years to evolve.” I yearned to redefine the historical relationship between heat and surrender as [a] potential outcome. We are an active venue dedicated to the celebration of Black beauty, and that aspect of our goal is intrinsically linked to the other.

Another A-lister turned beauty expert, Rihanna, also came up with a fresh idea for 2023. The Reds is a new line of rose lipsticks from Fenty Beauty, the singer for the band Umbrella.

Read More: Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch of Bi P Are Expecting Their Second Child.

The trio consists of three seductive hues that are lightweight, highly pigmented, and have a creamy finish. The bold paint contains hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and an amino acid technology, all of which are healthy for the skin.